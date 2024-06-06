Chloe Sevigny Appears to Support Kim Kardashian Amid Actors on Actors Backlash

Mary Ellen Matthews for Variety

After Sevigny said she was "always excited to celebrate every kind of actor" on Instagram, her comments were flooded with fans who criticized Variety for pairing the longtime actress with a reality star.

Chloë Sevigny doesn't appear fussed over the backlash following her Actors on Actors sit down with Kim Kardashian.

While the pair share the commonality of working with Ryan Murphy on his extensive library of anthology series, the internet thought that's where the buck stopped, with many criticizing Variety for pairing them together.

Sevigny, however, appeared to support Kardashian in her Instagram caption when promoting their interview.

"Our chosen career of actor has many forms. Some are rewarded early. Some of us are the journeymen, some have a quieter route, and some a much louder one," she wrote alongside their cover. "And I am always excited to celebrate every kind of actor #actorsonactors @variety #Iloveactresses. Thank you to @kimkardashian and @variety."

While Sevigny appeared to be paying Kardashian a compliment with her caption, commenters had their own take on the interview, and even accusing Variety of doing a disservice to the Feud: Capote and the Swans star.

"Imagine being a talented actress having to work her way up and you get paired with Kim kardashian for your actors on actors 💀," one commenter wrote, with another adding, "What a graceful way to promote this… but, we all still feel like she was an odd and disrespectful match for you."

"Kim Kardashian is not an actor," wrote someone else, while one commenter added, "you’ll get an Oscar for this performance bae."

Another called the caption a PR move from Sevigny, adding, "Blink twice if your publicists made you write this caption."

Naomi Watts, meanwhile, simply commented, "Hawt!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

As for Kardashian, she has yet comment on the backlash.

Sevigny also took to Instagram to re-post a meme from columnist, Evan Ross Katz, which poked fun at the longtime being actress being paired with the reality star for the Variety panel.

While the pair share the commonality of working with Ryan Murphy on his extensive library anthology series, the internet thought that's where the buck stopped, especially after Kardashian shared her taste in film.

The meme in question saw Sevigny ask Kardashian if she was a cinephile a.k.a. a lover of film, only for the SKIMS founder to share that some of her favorite movies were Clueless and The Notebook.

When it came time for the Boys Don't Cry actress to answer the question, it's safe to say her response was a bit more nuanced, citing Tootsie, as one of her favorites before sharing her penchant for indie films and actresses like Mia Farrow and Italian scree star, Anna Magnani.