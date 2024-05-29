Kim Kardashian Slammed by Backlash for Variety's Actors on Actors Appearance

Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Getty / Fox

"Kim Kardashian’s work on one season of AHS does not put her on par with anyone on this list," one social media user writes while another accuses Kardashian of paying her way into the series.

Variety has announced their lineup for Season 20 of Actors on Actors and what an eclectic group of actors it is.

Among the panel's pairings are Jodie Foster and Robert Downey Jr., Kristen Wiig and Jon Hamm, Naomi Watts and Jonathan Bailey and ... Kim Kardashian and Chloë Sevigny.

The court of public opinion, i.e. the Internet, is sharing its opinion on one of those actors in particular -- Kim Kardashian.

While Kardashian is primarily known for her reality show The Kardashians, the 43-year-old has also dipped her toe into the acting world of late in Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story.

However, despite critics calling Kardashian's performance on the series "actually pretty good" according to The New Yorker, "scarily not bad" according to The Guardian, and Rolling Stone headlining their review with ""American Horror Story' Needs Kim Kardashian", some fans don't believe she is at a level worthy of a seat at Variety's Actors on Actors.

"Kim Kardashian’s work on one season of AHS does not put her on par with anyone on this list. She’s nowhere near their level of talent and many accomplishments," one social media user wrote. 

One social media user commented, "Kim Kardashian? Can we be serious please." Another added, "Kim Kardashian is not an actor." Some even accused the star of paying her way onto the series, "Real actors exist, did Kim K pay to be there???"

Some have also turned to Kardashian's partner Sevigny and shared their sympathy for the Academy-nominated and Golden Globe winning actress.

"So sorry Chloë Sevigny," one wrote on X. Another wrote, "So is Kim Kardashian an actor now? Did Chloë Sevigny draw the short straw?"

Kardashian and Sevigny have been paired after having both worked with  producer Murphy. Sevigny stars in Feud as C.Z. Guest alongside Diane Lane, Molly Ringwald and more.

Aside from Kardashian's trolls -- something she is most likely used to -- there were some fans of the paring.

"Awesome !! Two strong powerful women. I actually love this pair," wrote one supporter wrote.

Season 20 of the series begins June 3.

How The Kardashians Celebrated Mother’s Day View Photos