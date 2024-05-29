Kim Kardashian Slammed by Backlash for Variety's Actors on Actors Appearance

Getty / Fox

"Kim Kardashian’s work on one season of AHS does not put her on par with anyone on this list," one social media user writes while another accuses Kardashian of paying her way into the series.

Variety has announced their lineup for Season 20 of Actors on Actors and what an eclectic group of actors it is.

The court of public opinion, i.e. the Internet, is sharing its opinion on one of those actors in particular -- Kim Kardashian.

However, despite critics calling Kardashian's performance on the series "actually pretty good" according to The New Yorker, "scarily not bad" according to The Guardian, and Rolling Stone headlining their review with ""American Horror Story' Needs Kim Kardashian", some fans don't believe she is at a level worthy of a seat at Variety's Actors on Actors.

"Kim Kardashian’s work on one season of AHS does not put her on par with anyone on this list. She’s nowhere near their level of talent and many accomplishments," one social media user wrote.

One social media user commented, "Kim Kardashian? Can we be serious please." Another added, "Kim Kardashian is not an actor." Some even accused the star of paying her way onto the series, "Real actors exist, did Kim K pay to be there???"

Some have also turned to Kardashian's partner Sevigny and shared their sympathy for the Academy-nominated and Golden Globe winning actress.

"So sorry Chloë Sevigny," one wrote on X. Another wrote, "So is Kim Kardashian an actor now? Did Chloë Sevigny draw the short straw?"

Kardashian and Sevigny have been paired after having both worked with producer Murphy. Sevigny stars in Feud as C.Z. Guest alongside Diane Lane, Molly Ringwald and more.

Aside from Kardashian's trolls -- something she is most likely used to -- there were some fans of the paring.

"Awesome !! Two strong powerful women. I actually love this pair," wrote one supporter wrote.