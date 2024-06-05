Kim Kardashian on Who She Based AHS Character On, 'People v. O.J.,' Playing Lawyer Next

YouTube / Variety

Kim Kardashian sat with fellow Ryan Murphy star Chloë Sevigny to talk about the reality star's transition to acting, taking on 'Saturday Night Live,' and her take on 'The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

Like it or not, Kim Kardashian is an actress now, and part of Ryan Murphy's favored cadre of stars he dips into again and again for his upcoming projects. In a new chat with Chloë Sevigny, Kim opens up about that transition, and what comes next.

Fresh off her first-ever series regular role on the latest season of American Horror Story: Delicate, Kim shared that when Ryan first approached her about joining him on a project, it wasn't this role or even this show.

"He came to me with an idea that was kind of reality-based, and I wasn't into it," she told Chloë on Variety's Actors on Actors series. It was only then that he told her, "I really want to write something for you." Enter the publicist from hell (so to speak), Siobhan.

From the moment she hit the screen, critics started to heap praise on the authenticity of that performance. Many fans, meanwhile, thought they recognized that character, and it wasn't Kim Kardashian. On television with her famous family since 2017, fans were seeing hints of family matriarch Kris Jenner.

Kim said that when she first started hearing that comparison, her initial reaction was, "I guess I had that preparation already, but it's not what I was thinking." In hindsight, though, she can see it.

She was channeling a close family member, but it wasn't Kris. "It's funny, I was really channeling my sister Kourtney and someone that I work with," Kim shared.

She's already in preparations for her next project with Ryan, too, an as-yet-unnamed legal drama. This is one she's been prepping for for awhile now, considering Kim is currently studying to pass the bar and become a lawyer.

But she's also channeling someone in particular for this new role, as well. It's not someone she's related to this time, but still someone she probably knows quite well.

"I will be channeling Laura Wasser, if that resonates with anybody," she said. A prominent divorce attorney in LA, Wasser is known through her representation of famous clients like Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Kelly Clarkson and ... Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

While Kim wouldn't spill any details about what else she has in the works, she told Chloë she has four projects in various stages of development. Along with her burgeoning acting career, Kim is getting involved in the production side of things, as well, though she's keeping mum on what she's working on.

I remember asking Ryan, who were your sources? Because that was my dad's exact bracelet. That was our home!

As for Chloë, her next project with Ryan Murphy is the next American Crime Story, focusing on the Menendez brothers. Chloë is playing their mother, Kitty. While she's a real person, Chloë still didn't really have any material to pull from to put this character together. So they took a looser approach.

"We're playing interpretations of her, so I'm not necessarily playing her truth, which I've found very difficult," she admitted.

When asked if she would take an opportunity to talk with Erik and Lyle should the incarcerated brothers reach out, Chloë was hesitant.

"I think it's a slippery slope, and I think the legal aspects are really dangerous as well," she said. "I've done a lot of true crime, and, honestly, I find it a little mentally exhausting just thinking about those responsibilities to the victims, to even the killers and their family members."

That led to a discussion on the first series of ACS, which delved into the murder trial of O.J. Simpson, featuring Kim's late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. Chloë asked Kim what her take on it was, considering she was there, in a way, as it's part of her childhood and her life story.

"I loved it," Kim said, sharing that she watched it years ago and again recently to show it to some friends. "I thought it was just done so well."

"I remember asking Ryan, who were your sources? Because that was my dad's exact bracelet. That was our home!" Kim shared. "They actually rented the home that we grew up in at that period of time. Little things were wrong, but minimal."

Aside from the details, Kim said, "it was just fascinating to watch and see it from a different perspective, especially now, since I'm in law school. Seeing it from a legal point of view is just fascinating."

As for how she found herself in this unexpected new chapter of her life as an actress, Kim said that it came from challenging herself. "My feeling was that, 'OK, every year I want to do something that makes me terribly uncomfortable,' to where I can just grow and hopefully be a better person because of that terrifying experience."

The first of those things was Saturday Night Live, which she finally did in 2021. The reality star explained that she was in her head talking herself out of it, "I don't know if I can do it." But after turning it down "a few times," she said yes.

"And then finally I got the confidence to say, "I'm going to try it. It makes me so uncomfortable, but it's just a week and in one week it'll be over," she said. And like her performance on AHS, critics and fans were positive about how she did as a performer.

There was some initial backlash from social media trolls when Kim was announced as a participant on this latest Actors on Actors series, as she doesn't have the career history of some of the others, including Chloë. But, she's putting in the work and doing the job.