Boy Meets World Star Trina McGee's Adult Children Learned About Pregnancy Online -- And Were Not Happy

"Two of them found out through the media, and one of them was really pissed," McGee said, sharing what happened.

Trina McGee's pregnancy at age 54 came as a surprise to more than just her fans.

In a new interview with People, The Boy Meets World alum revealed her adult children found out she was expecting via the internet.

McGee, who is gearing up to welcome her fourth baby -- her first with husband Marcello Thedford -- said that while the news came as a shock to her, it was even more so for her kids, Ramia, 31, Langston, 29, and Ezra, 25, who she shares with her first husband, actor Courtland Davis.

"I put something on Facebook. I didn't think it was a big deal, and I said, 'I'll call the kids later. They're grown. They have their own lives.' So I speak to them maybe once a week on Sundays, normally. Now, we're speaking a lot more," McGee shared. "Two of them found out through the media, and one of them was really pissed. It was just a matter of a couple of hours of a slip."

Despite slipping up, McGee said she's cleared the air with her kids, noting that the moment actually helped bring them together.

"We're all good now. And actually, it jolted us all into really talking and being together," she added.

McGee announced the news of her pregnancy earlier this month, and credits taking a holistic and organic approach to conceiving. She and her husband learned they were expecting after working with the Garifuna people in Belize on natural remedies helped her stave off the effects of menopause and get pregnant.

"Your body has to feel free. The blood has to flow to the uterus," McGee explained. "Sorry, guys, but you just need certain things for your body to feel nourished. And if you're in a place or an environment that is not providing that, and you want to conceive, then you need to get out of it. The stress is really important. You have to stay away from stress."

In addition to the support she's felt from both family and friends since going public with the news, McGee said her biggest supporter has been her husband of 16 years.

"My husband, he reacted so lovingly. He's just been so great. He took me out to see deer yesterday and play in a yard, to just keep me peaceful," she recalled. "We've put a lot of work into our marriage, so I've got a good one."

McGee's former Boy Meets World co-stars Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong also were excited about the news, with the Classmates actress telling People, "they wished me well."

"I actually talked to them on a text a couple of weeks before it had become public knowledge, and I had told them, because honestly, it was in passing about something else," McGee. "It wasn't like 'I have to announce it,' although I loved announcing it to them. But yeah, they're great!"

The happy news of a baby on the way has brought her closer to other people in her life, too.

"My mom's calling me a little bit more. My bestie from childhood has been calling, and we've been interacting," she shared. "That's what I really love about what babies do. They do have a tendency to bring families together and people who haven't spoken in a while together. That's the beauty of it."

