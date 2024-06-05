Boy Meets World's Trina McGee Says She Reversed Early Menopause to Get Pregnant at 54

Getty

After trying to conceive on their own and even considering IVF treatments, the 'Boy Meets World' actress and her current husband ending up seeking assistance from the Garifuna people in Belize, whose natural remedies she believes helped her get pregnant.

Trina McGee is spilling all the details on how she apparently reversed early menopause to get pregnant at 54.

The Boy Meets World star sat down with Entertainment Tonight, where she shared how she's preparing to welcome baby No. 4 and the symptoms she's feeling this time around.

"Just sheer joy, sheer joy, and I don't partake in any of the negativity anybody has to say about it. I am so happy. I have been blessed, and that's it," the actress, who played playing Angela Moore on the beloved ABC sitcom, said.

While she's experienced nausea and exhaustion, as well as having a bigger appetite as her pregnancy progresses, all she says she's concerned about is having this baby. "I only have one job now -- is to have this baby, and that's what I'm about," she maintained.

McGee is already a mother of three, sharing Ramia, 31, Langston, 29, with ex-husband, Courtland Davis, and Ezra, 25 from a previous relationship. Baby No. 4 is her first child with her current husband, Marcello Thedford, whom she has been married to for nearly two decades.

The actress says that she and Thedford had long hoped to welcome a child of their own -- he is also dad to a son, Elijah, from another relationship -- but faced fertility challenges along the way. Nothing worked for the pair until now, when they decided to take more holistic and organic approach, and despite being a year into menopause, McGee said she was able to reverse course.

"I have been saying I wanted to have a baby with my current husband of 16 years for quite a while," McGee said, adding that they tried to conceive on their own and even considered IVF at one point, but were hesitant to go down that road.

Ultimately, it was through seeking out help in Belize, where Thedford has a "cultural background," that they were able to find success.

There, they worked with the Garifuna people on natural remedies which she says have assisted her greatly in reversing menopause and helping them to conceive a child together.

While McGee says that she is not a doctor by any means, the advice of "shamans" in Belize to take medicinal herbs -- partnered with her already incredibly healthy lifestyle -- helped her and her husband to achieve their long-time goal of becoming parents together.

Another thing she credits to their success? Living in a low-stress environment.

"The number one thing for me is to not partake in any stress and stay away from negativity as much as I can, and that pertains to what I put on TV, what I -- what I look at on my phone, you know, there's so much drama and violence and negativity out there as soon as you turn on the screen," McGee said. "I really want to be pointed when I turn on the screen -- what I'm watching. Because stress, for me, is the biggest factor."

The 54-year-old actress officially announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram telling her 95,000 followers, "At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you." The post was accompanied by The Supremes' "Baby Love."

During her announcement, she shared that while they are very excited by the baby news, she would be taking a break from Instagram to focus on what matters -- her family.

She was able to hear from some of her Boy Meets World co-stars and crew members before taking the social media break however, with McGee telling ET that Danielle Fishel, who herself welcomed her own children at 38, and 40, was "so happy" for her.

"Well, funny enough, I did [talk with them] before I announced it," McGee said. "I happened to be on a like -- a little business call with Danielle ... and we were all texting and I said, 'By the way, you know, I'm pretty sure I'm pregnant,' and they were so kind and so happy."

As for what words she would use to describe this pregnancy, McGee told ET, "Miracle, beautiful and triumphant."