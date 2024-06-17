Joe Gorga Throws Card and Gift from Sister Teresa Giudice Into Fire Pit at Housewarming Party

Bravo

Tensions between Teresa and her brother weren't the only drama on Sunday night's episode -- Teresa also got into it with John Fuda after she accused her RHONJ castmate of being a "drug dealer."

There's still lots of bad blood between Joe Gorga and his sister Teresa Giudice.

On Sunday's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Joe tossed a card from Teresa into a fire pit during his housewarming.

Without even reading it, Joe discarded the gift, and the bottle whiskey Teresa and her husband, Louie Ruelas, sent as a gift for him and his wife, Melissa.

"'Let me tell you something, you lose your parents, what do we have left?," Joe told partygoers. "I met her new man. I opened my heart to him. And you know what he did? He screwed me, instantly. And I still accepted it. When they screwed me, I forgave them."

He continued, "And within two months, he hires investigators to follow me to make me look like a bad guy to the press and to the world. And then you want to come and throw me a card after you tell me you never want to see me again?"

Joe rejected the idea of the gift being an olive branch, suggesting his estranged sister should've reached out to him in private if she was really serious about making amends.

As the card burned in the fire in front of him, so did Joe's emotions for his sister, with the reality star adding, "I have loved her unconditionally. I've loved those children. I have taken her s--t. You know what? I'm dead to them. So what do you want to do, give me a card?"

Dolores Catania, who was the one to deliver the gift, explained that Teresa asked her to bring it to Joe, with John Fuda revealing it was the same bottle that Teresa asked him to deliver -- which he left behind at a restaurant after refusing to accept her apology during their sit-down gone wrong.

'It was a nice gesture. I know this is what his father used to drink," Dolores said, referencing Joe and Teresa's late father Giacinto.

Melissa wasn't here for it either.

"See, this is what I don't want to turn this party into," she said after thanking John's wife, Rachel Fuda, for leaving the bottle of Blue Label behind and not bringing Teresa's gift into their house.

Teresa Sits Down With John Fuda

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers see the conclusion of Teresa's sit-down with John and Rachel, where she and Louie attempted to clear the air with the Fuda's after Teresa called John a "drug dealer" and made quips about his alleged preferences in the bedroom.

But things quickly went left after the Teresa and John failed to see eye-to-eye on the rumors, with insults quickly flung across the table -- which was thankfully not flipped this time around -- before John and Rachel stormed off.

While Teresa rejected the idea that she was a "money launderer," placing the blame instead on her ex-husband, Joe Gorga -- both of whom spent time behind bars for tax fraud-related charges -- she didn't back down on claims that John was a "drug dealer," and said John was making a "big" mistake by f--king with her.

That's when the now infamous bottle of whiskey and housewarming card were left behind, with Rachel telling John to leave Teresa's gift for Joe on a bar counter after the pair failed to get a sincere apology from the RHONJ OG.

"Yeah, he's not gonna want that," John said as he left the bottle and card there. Teresa noticed they left the bottle behind and Louie grabbed it, calling John a "hothead."

"He's a hothead like your brother. Hotheads don't end up anywhere, babe," Louie quipped.

The rest of the housewarming party was equally packed with conflict, with the former castmate turned friend-of, Jackie Goldschneider, getting into it with just about everyone after she claimed they turned on her following her tell-all book.