Lala Kent Details Experience Losing Her Virginity, Said Man 'Looked Like the Offspring of The Rock'

Lala Kent is revisiting her first time.

During Monday's bonus episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star detailed her "great" experience of losing her virginity when she was a teenager.

"[He] was really hot. His dad looked like The Rock. Oh, so he looked like the offspring of The Rock. He was Samoan," Kent began, adding, "It was a great experience."

She said the man had a "weird thing" with the color red, noting that the lights in his bedroom were red, as was the condom he used. "It smelled like strawberry!" Kent shared.

The Bravo star said her former partner was aware that it was her first time, and he "set the mood," while she set expectations and boundaries.

"I let him know I will not be giving you a blow job so I'm sure that was a really big turn-on from the jump, [telling him] all the things I'm not gonna do," she quipped.

"So we do the deed," she continued. "Lil Wayne's 'Lollipop' comes on. So that's what I'm being thrusted upon with listening to."

Kent added that she didn't know the condom was red-colored until they were finished, saying it made her freak out a bit.

"When he pulls it off, I see that it's red, and he goes, 'That's because of you.' And I'm thinking I'm, like, gushing blood. Like, I'm dying,'" she recalled, pointing out that she was possibly bleeding because it was her first time.

"I bawled," she admitted. "I just felt very emotional about the fact that I had just done something."

The podcast host said that she was so emotional after that she "went upstairs and laid on the couch and watched Ratatouille."

Kent went on to share that she was in a relationship with the man for a few years.

"We lasted a long time -- 17 to 20. He was my first real boyfriend," she said.

Kent has previously recalled the story of how she lost her virginity, opening up about the experience on Vanderpump Rules and in her 2021 memoir, Give Them Lala.

