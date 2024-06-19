Sabrina Carpenter on Taylor Swift Friendship, Comparisons: 'I Hold Her To Such a Different Echelon'

Getty

Sabrina Carpenter is divulging details about her friendship with Taylor Swift.

In a new cover story for Rolling Stone, published on Monday, June 17, the singer opened up about her love for the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer and how her career compares with Swift's.

The "Nonsense" singer was Swift's opener for the first slate of her Eras Tour's international dates in Latin America, Asia, and Australia, wrapping her final tour date with the superstar on March 9 in Singapore.

Sabrina Carpenter on Taylor Swift

"I hold her to such a different echelon," said Carpenter of Swift to the publication. "I could never compare my life, my career, my trajectory to anything close to what she's done."

"She always puts out music at a time where I didn't realize I needed those songs," Carpenter said. "We're very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration.…"

The 25-year-old praised Swift's recent album The Tortured Poets Department and revealed she was lucky enough to hear a song from before it came out.

"She played me 'But Daddy I Love Him' before it came out, and that's also one of my favorites."

Sabrina Carpenter on Barry Keoghan

Carpenter also addressed the public obsession surrounding her relationship with Barry Keoghan, and how she's handled fame as her rising star continues to soar.

"How do I skirt around this question?" Carpenter coyly quipped when asked if the Saltburn star is her boyfriend. "The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that's what you do."

Turning the conversation back to her music, the "Please Please Please" singer said while part of her wants a bit of privacy where her love life is concerned, she understands fans' interest in the couple.

The pair first sparked romance rumors last year, and all but confirmed their relationship after posing for photos together at the Met Gala. They most recently cemented the coupling in the visual for Carpenter's recently released "Please Please Please" off her highly anticipated album, Short n' Sweet. In the video, Keoghan plays her love interest.

"Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can't be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about," she continued. "That's something that comes with the territory."

As for what she wants fans to take away from her music, the 25-year-old said she hopes to "guide them through their life" through her mistakes.