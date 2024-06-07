Sabrina Carpenter Recruits Boyfriend Barry Keoghan for 'Please Please Please' Music Video

YouTube

The 25-year-old sings about her "actor" boyfriend, pleading with him not to make her cry as he repeatedly gets placed in handcuffs ... once by her!

Sabrina Carpenter has put her man to work!

Fans of Carpenter have been given a (hopefully not too realistic) glimpse into her relationship with Barry Keoghan with the music video to her new single "Please Please Please."

The 25-year-old singer's latest single is produced by Jack Antonoff and stars the Saltburn actor and Carpenter's real-life boyfriend as her love interest in its Bonnie & Clyde-inspired storyline.

The video kicks off right where "Espresso" ended, with Carpenter in jail. When she gets bailed out, she sees Keoghan, who is just getting locked up for his own bad boy ways.

A romance between the two takes off, as the video then shows Keoghan repeatedly getting mixed up in the wrong crowd, as Carpenter waits for him to get released over and over again.

"Please, please, please don't prove I'm right," Carpenter sings in the chorus, as Keoghan exits after another stint behind bars. "And please, pleasе, please don't bring me to tеars when I just did my makeup so nice. Heartbreak is one thing, my ego's another. I beg you, don't embarrass me, motherf---er. Please, please, please."

Carpenter is even reluctantly brought along to a robbery, where Keoghan holds a woman up at gunpoint as she quickly stuffs a bag with cash.

However, the video ends with Carpenter picking him up from jail before taking matters into her own hands. She handcuffs Keoghan and then tapes his mouth shut -- before landing a big kiss on the tape and walking away, leaving him in an abandoned warehouse.

The 31-year-old actor shared the video to Instagram, with the caption: "PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE 🎥🎥 🎶 What we sayin Darlin?!! 🎥🔥🐺 @sabrinacarpenter 👸🏼🥵."

To which Carpenter responded with one of the lyrics from the song, "I heard that you're an actor!"

Fans have already began trying to decipher the lyrics, wondering if the song itself is written about Keoghan.

"Whatever devil’s inside you, don't let him out tonight / I tell them it’s just your culture, and everyone rolls their eyes," Carpenter sings, in a possible reference to his Irish background.

She also sings about him being an actor: "I heard that you're an actor, so act like a stand-up guy."

Carpenter and Keoghan were first romantically linked in December, when they sparked dating rumors after they were seen together in a parking lot. The two continued to fuel rumors when were spotted out in Los Angeles for pre-Valentine's Day date night in February.

The rumored couple then appeared together at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, with the pair posing for photos next to one another on the red carpet. They were also seen together inside the party.