Shannen Doherty Wants Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Kurt Iswarienko; Slams His Spending Habits

Getty

The 53-year-old actress has filed for financial assistance in spousal support due to "recurrent health issues" ahead of 'Charmed' being removed from streaming services in July.

Shannen Doherty is slamming her ex-husband, Kurt Iswarienko in a new legal filing.

In documents obtained by Us Weekly, the 53-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 star is requesting monthly spousal support of $15,343 "retroactive to June 1, 2024."

Per Us Weekly, the court documents read: "As a result of my recurrent health issues, I have been largely unable to work and have no future employment prospects. Today, virtually all of the income I earn is residual income from work that I performed prior to marriage. The majority of my residual income is from a television show called Charmed. I recently learned that Charmed will no longer be streaming on any major streaming platform after June 30, 2024. As a result, my future residual income will dramatically decrease."

Additionally, the former Charmed star also requested that Iswarienko contribute $9,100 toward her legal costs.

Doherty further explained that her 49-year-old ex-husband has the means to assist her financially and that her medical expenses will "dramatically increase" once she loses her SAG health insurance.

"While I have been unable to work, incurring exorbitant medical expenses not covered by insurance to undergo experimental treatments in hopes of prolonging my life, Kurt has been utilizing the airplane, spending thousands of dollars at medical spas, jewelry stores, Gucci, and on flights for his 'agent', while simultaneously claiming that he has insufficient funds with which to support me," Doherty continues in the documents per Us Weekly.

In January, the actress, who was first diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2015, spoke with her radiation oncologist, Dr. Amin Mirhadi, on her Let's Be Clear podcast, where she and the doctor discussed Doherty's cancer journey, and the "miracle" treatment that's giving her hope.

"I'm not gonna say what it is, I'm on a new cancer infusion and after four treatments, we didn't really see a difference and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kinda was like, 'We're gonna keep going with this and see,'" Doherty explained. "And yeah, after the sixth or seventh treatment we really saw it breaking down the blood brain barrier. Do I call that a miracle? Yeah. For me, that happens to be a miracle right now. That I sort of rolled the dice and said, 'Let's keep going.'"

Doherty revealed that her other oncologist felt comfortable with her continuing the treatment, and with his support, she was able to get some hopeful results.

She continued, "And that it's actually breaking down that blood brain barrier is actually a miracle of that drug, a miracle of maybe God intervening and saying, 'I'm gonna give her a break.' Sometimes you're looking for miracles in all the wrong places and they're right in front of your face."

In addition to the "miracle" treatment, Doherty said that she has a positive mindset, and is hopeful that that has had an impact on her health battle.

"Every day is a gift and there are so many new things in the works that I think hope is always there. I think it's so important," she shared. "Listen, I can die today, I can die in 20 years, I don't know. I can die walking outside of my house and a tree falling on me or a bus hitting me, whatever. Or I can die of cancer. But all I can do is live each day in as much as a positive manner with hope as I can and embrace it and feel like, 'Wow, I get to wake up again today, what can I do?'"

"I believe that positivity that you bring into your life, I think it helps with your whole body," the Charmed actress continued. "I think that it helps you fight the cancer. Mind over matter a little bit."

In 2020, Doherty revealed that her breast cancer had returned and was in Stage 4. And in 2023, she shared that the cancer had spread to her brain and bones.