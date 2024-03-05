Shannen Doherty Details Fight With Jennie Garth on '90210' Set: 'She Lost It on Me'

Getty

"She was calling it 'Pants-Down Day,' where she would pull the pants on some of the crewmembers in a funny way," Doherty recalls of her co-star before revealing the prank she pulled on Garth in response.

While speaking with fellow 90210 alum, Brian Austin Green, on her Let's Be Clear podcast, Doherty recalled a spat between her and Garth that started over what was seemingly a harmless prank amongst Garth and the crew.

"[Jennie] was doing, she was calling it 'Pants-Down Day,' where she would pull the pants on some of the crewmembers in a funny way," Doherty shared. "But some of them were getting pretty annoyed with it."

In response, Doherty said she "reversed it."

"I said, 'Skirt-Up Day.' And she always wore the men's Calvin Klein boxer shorts under her clothes, so I didn't think it was that big of a deal," the Charmed actress recounted. "And so I did 'Skirt-Up Day' and oh my God, she lost it on me. And I was just not in the mood to back down."

Green also remembered the fight between the two, calling it a "huge moment for everyone."

The actor said it was actually he and castmate Ian Ziering who stepped in to "keep it from escalating."

Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh on the beloved series, discussed the tension between the female 90210 castmates in general, comparing it to how the guys on set got along.

If I'm honest, I think the show kind of taught me to be threatened by other girls

"It was always awesome to me that the boys got along so well," she told Green. "You guys were always very supportive of each other and congratulating each other, and it wasn't necessarily the same with the girls."

Green seconded Doherty's sentiment, adding the he felt like Doherty was "sugarcoating that situation a little bit."

He added, "I remember it got really rough and competitive for you all. That was not an easy situation to watch."

As for what Garth has said about her time on the series, she too remembered things being particularly competitive, recounting the on-set environment during a 2021 episode of her iHeartRadio 90210MG podcast with former co-star, Tori Spelling.

"The show brought out a super competitive part of me, being in that environment of being judged because of my looks or how I looked in an outfit," Garth recalled. "It was just a different day and age and it gave us young girls a lot of mixed messages. I, for many years, struggled with it."

She added, "If I'm honest, I think the show kind of taught me to be threatened by other girls, be threatened by other women, and be more competitive because I wanted our co-stars' approval or attention."

While all in all, she remembers her time on the show fondly, Garth said that headspace she had while filming the show lived on in her long after the cameras turned off.

"It messed with me on a deeper level and not until later in life that I kind of think it wasn't ever about the other girls," Garth revealed. "And why did I ever make the other girls an enemy in my mind?"