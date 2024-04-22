90210's Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty Hash Out Why Their Friendship Ended

Getty / Everett

"One minute we were friends and one minute we weren't," Doherty told Spelling. "I saw that you were swayed by two certain individuals in particularly one."

Beverly Hills 90210 fans were treated to a reunion from two unlikely costars -- Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty.

The pair reunited for Doherty's Let's Be Clear podcast on April 22, where they surprisingly recounted their younger days and why they believe their friendship ended.

The girls said they were "hard core sisters" when they were working together on the hit teen drama, but their friendship ended abruptly and not even they could quite pin-point why.

Everett

"We destroyed Hollywood ... we hit it very hard, Roxbury, Bar One," Doherty recalled of their early bond.

The women -- now in their early 50s -- described their initial friendship as one where "when one was late to set, so was the other," as they were always together. When trying to find the moment it all came to a screeching halt, it seemed to boil down to their boyfriends at the time.

"We both got boyfriends, who ended up being friends, both had a lot of issues," Doherty said.

"They were better to each other than they were to us," Spelling added. The names of the boyfriends were bleeped out throughout the podcast.

"What was the pivotal moment? Because it's like one minute we were friends and one minute we weren't, from my perspective looking in, now as an outsider, I saw that you were swayed by two certain individuals, in particularly one," Doherty said.

Spelling was not offended by Doherty's comment about her being swayed, as she herself said being "a swayer" is her "downfall".

Doherty agreed, adding, "You were always easily swayed. And it was very frustrating for me because I always used to tell you like, 'Yeah, Tor, have an opinion.' Like, you're smart, you're funny, you're talented. I loved you and I respected you and I wanted you to believe in yourself as much as I believed in you."

While trying to "figure out what was the weak point where you were able to be swayed," Doherty said she believes it was due to Spelling's relationship.

"I think it was your boyfriend," Doherty said, much to Spelling's surprise. "Really?!" Tori responded.

"I do because he was abusive, verbally ... physically. I remember we went to Mexico with our boyfriends, you called me crying from your room, you came to my room, there was a point I specifically remember looking at you and saying you have to end it with him or I'm going to actually kill him, I can't stand by and watch this," Doherty described.

When Spelling didn't call it quits, that was the beginning of the end for the girls.

"All I can think because you didn't break up with him you stayed and got tortured for a little bit longer," said Doherty. "But we sort of started drifting apart I don't know if that was it, I don't know if you started listening to those other people."

"I can't recall the exact rift but I'm thinking all of those things sort of collided at one time, and maybe it was just so much pressure from other people that you know, the friendship just dissipated," she added. "And then you gravitated towards others."

Doherty also detailed other moments of contention between her and their other cast mates, some of which she believed may have also impacted her friendship with Spelling. Among them was a disagreement over a Christmas gift for the 90210 crew and the 1992 Rolling Stone magazine cover on which only Luke Perry, Jason Priestley, and Doherty appeared.

Doherty said "several cast members" approached her dressing room to tell her she should not "be doing covers without the entire cast."

"I think when I was young, it was whoever was the alpha more at the moment would sway me. And I think I couldn't stand up for myself ... I didn't take ownership of anything," Spelling admitted.

"So it's like, you know, nice, nice, nice to everyone. But it's like you said, have a f---ing opinion about something. And I'm sure I did," Spelling added, before admitting it's something she still struggles with now.

"I'm sorry I couldn't [speak up]," she concluded. "I still can't speak up for myself sometimes, at 50."