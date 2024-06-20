Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Reunite to Surprise Daughter Portia With Her First Car

Getty / TikTok

The whole family gathered to celebrate the youngest member of the Richards and Umansky clan, as she turned 16 with one epic gift from her estranged parents.

In a TikTok video posted by Sophia -- another of the estranged reality TV couple's kids -- on Tuesday June 18, Portia is seen looking absolutely shocked as she received a brand new Porsche on her big day.

"Wait..." Portia said as she laid eyes on the black Porsche 4WD, which was decorated with a big red bow on the hood of the car. "Whose car is that?," Mauricio jokingly asked.

Bursting into tears, Portia asked, "Are you kidding me?!"

A saleswoman handed the teen the keys and highlights the similarity between her name and the brand chosen, exclaiming, "Portia's new Porsche!"

In another clip posted by Sophia, Portia is seen sitting in the driver's seat while taking her new wheels for a spin. Umansky was spotted in the passenger seat, while Richards was in the back squeezed in with daughters Sophia, Alexia and Farrah.

"I'm whipping it," Portia joked in the video as the family cheered.

Fans of the family shared their thoughts on a Porsche being Portia's first car, with the consensus saying how "grateful" she seemed to be of the extravagant gift.

One social media user wrote: "I love that even though they are rich and have had everything their entire lives they are still so grateful and kind ladies! Bravo parents!!!!!"

"Good parenting! Her tears and gratitude say it all 😍💪🏼🙏🏼😭🫶🏻♥️," another added, while someone else praised Richards and Umansky's parenting skills, "That is a kid who is appreciative of the gift. Great job mom and dad."

While other Bravo fans were more shocked at how fast the "baby" of the family grew up.

"Is this the baby in s1 of rhobh?!," one Bravo fan asked. "I feel so old watching this 😭😭," another added.

Richards and Unmansky share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Unmansky also helped raise Farrah, 35, whom Richards welcomed during her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Split

News of Richards and Unmansky's separation was revealed in July 2023 following a People magazine article, and while the pair initially shut down reports they were heading for divorce, they did acknowledge that they had a "rough year" before later confirming their separation after almost 30 years of marriage.

As for where the pair stand now, they're still separated, and Umansky has finally moved out of the Beverly Hills home he shared with Richards and their daughters.

Mauricio was living under the same roof for nearly a year after the separation announcement, while the pair figured out their next move. The 54-year-old eventually found a Bachelor pad in West Hollywood, which he moved into in April.

"That was weird, that was definitely... I always knew that when that day came it would feel strange, very real all of a sudden and that's exactly what happened," Richards told the Bitch Bible Podcast in May. "I'm used to having a lot of chaos and stuff going on around in my house. The day that he moved out, it was just strange because I came home and I was like, 'Everything's so quiet.'"