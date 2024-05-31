Kyle Richards Comes For 'Mean' Lisa Vanderpump Over Implications About Mauricio Umansky Split

Getty / YouTube

"It's very classic LVP," Richards said, after Lisa Vanderpump made comments many assumed were about Kyle on a new podcast.

Another celeb is clapping back at Lisa Vanderpump following her controversial Call Her Daddy interview.

The Vanderpump Rules matriarch was asked about the cheating scandals and affairs across the Bravoverse, when she alluded that she was aware that a castmate's partner was unfaithful before news of their split became public.

"Well, there was somebody that recently had this kind of complicated scenario. In one of the shows -- I'm not telling you -- and I kind of knew. I've known," Vanderpump revealed before sharing that she kept her mouth shut about the alleged infidelity.

While she didn't name names, both Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper and her viewers assumed Vanderpump was talking about her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate, Kyle Richards, whose separation from Mauricio Umansky rocked the Bravo world and was fueled by rumors of infidelity on both sides in the months prior to and after the pair announced they were taking a break from their marriage.

"They're on a reality show and they're living their lives -- and of course all marriages have problems -- but then suddenly they get divorced but they've been saying, 'Oh, love bean. My king. Or my this or my that,'" she continued. "Life's not like that. You have two imperfect people living together and that's bulls--t."

Vanderpump added, "How many times have you seen this? Especially on that show that I used to be on? Everything's just going just fine. And then, 'Oh, we are getting a divorce,' or 'Oh, we've just separated."

Richards -- who often referred to Mo as her "love bean" on RHOBH -- reacted to Vanderpump's comments in a recent Amazon Live, calling her former friend "mean," and accusing the restauranteur of lying.

"[She was] trying to imply that when I was, you know, showing myself being happy, that I actually wasn't -- which is an absolute lie, and she knows that," Richards began. "She just does that to be really mean. And then she goes on to say, 'I'm not saying who I'm talking about. I would never do such a thing.' This is always what she does."

"It's so funny how Lisa loves to do these kind of jabs and then does the, 'I'm not saying.' You know, this is always what she's done," she added. "It's very classic LVP."

Richards also told viewers that she'd be happy to "get into it" with Vanderpump -- who mentioned her former cast mate and their falling out several times throughout the episode -- but said she doesn't think Lisa "wants that."

"And we're here to talk about fun stuff. So if she'd like to, I'm happy to talk about some things about her, too," Richards warned.

Brandi Glanville also slammed Vanderpump for her comments on the pod, particularly when it came to whether or not she would condone cheating on her shows had she known about it.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Thursday, the former reality star reminded everyone of one of the OG cheating scandals in the RHOBH universe between Scheana Shay and Glanville's ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian. In an iconic clip from the long-running series, Vanderpump helped broker a sit-down between Glanville and Shay, after it had been revealed that the SUR had an affair with the actor.

Glanville would go on to divorce Cibrian after learning of his tryst with Shay, as well as the one he had with Leann Rimes -- to whom he's still married. The fallout of Brandi's Scheana sit-down, however, played out for years to come on both shows, with Glanville and Shay finally making up in 2017.

According to Glanville, Vanderpump secured Vanderpump Rules by "begging" Glanville to have a conversation on camera with Shay about the affair -- a moment that would not only help start VPR, but launch Shay's career as well.

"I just saw that LVP was on a podcast &said "she doesn't' condone cheating & would never put up with it on her show if she knew. However she begged me to sit down with a woman that she knew was f---ing my husband to get the l spin off show vanderpump rules:/ #Lies," Glanville wrote.