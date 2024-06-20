Man Takes 'Bribe' to Attend Sister's Wedding -- Why He Still Bailed Before Ceremony

Getty

A man made a financial deal with his parents and another sibling to attend his sister's wedding, but left before the ceremony for a night on the town with their money -- see why the internet thinks he did right.

After finding out his mother is upset with him for leaving his sister's wedding before it even began, a man turned to Reddit's AITA ("Am I the A--hole") to see if he'd gone too far.

According to OP's (a.k.a. the "original poster") story, he made a financial deal with his family to attend the wedding, only to bail almost immediately upon arrival. While he was confident in his decision at the time -- and managed to enjoy himself with that money -- now he's not so sure.

Take the Money and Run

The frustrated sibling -- who specified they were male in the comments -- started their story by setting clear expectations of how he feels about his brother, writing, "My brother is an a--hole and has made my life hell since I can remember. I grey rocked him as soon as I understood the concept and have been [no contact] with him since he moved out of my parent's house."

When asked in the comments about the "grey rock" concept, OP explained, "I just completely refused to give him any emotional feedback. Talking to me was like talking to a grey rock."

With that understood, OP went on in the original post to share what went down in the lead-up to his sister's wedding. "I checked to see if he was invited. He was. I RSVP'd my regrets," he wrote. "My sister and parents came by to talk me into attending. I said f--k no."

"They promised me that he would be on his best behavior. I said no. They begged. I said no," the post continued. "They asked if there was anything they could do to convince me to go. I said that if they gave me $1,000 each that I would return if he left me alone. They said no. I said good day."

But it didn't stop there, as OP said his family actually returned later with the two grand in an envelope. And so, OP went to the wedding. That's when things took a turn for him, and ultimately the whole family.

"I was at the wedding venue with my wife talking to my parents when my brother arrived," OP wrote. "He came right over and called me a slur for a homosexual. My dad's head just dropped."

According to the post, OP's response was immediate. "I took my wife's hand and we went out for a night paid for by my parents and sister," he shared. "We were already dressed up so we had a fancy night out with our phones off."

As one might expect, OP added, "My parents and sister are furious at my brother. He is mad because my dad told him that he is a child that can't control himself. My brother is mad at me for being a baby and not being able to take a joke."

He went on to note, "I really don't care. $2,000 isn't a lot of money. But it is enough to sting. Now maybe they will listen when I say I do not want to be around him."

So it sounds like a happy ending all around, with the brother the clear culprit. But that's not quite how the story ends. OP concluded, "My mom however is mad at me for taking the money. She seems to think I was being paid to put up with his abuse."

"I have tried explaining that it was more of a bond on his behaviour. She won't listen," OP added, and it is because of this rift with his mother that OP is asking, "AITA for taking the money and leaving?"

A Deal Is a Deal

As expected, OP got a tremendous amount of support from Redditors, with most expressing that it was a simple case of whether or not either party honored the agreed-upon deal. OP did. His brother did not, even if said deal was on behalf of his parents and sister -- and so the money was forfeit and OP was in the right to leave.

"Yeah that was basically them paying bail money and saying he wouldn't reoffend. He did and the bail is forfeit," wrote one commenter. "Glad you and your wife had a good night out."

One commenter speculated on whether or not the brother knew about the financial deal brokered to bring OP to the event. If so, they argued it means "he was also abusive to his parents & sister. Deliberately saying f--k you to their efforts."

While OP was mostly praised for holding his ground and sticking to his word, there were some who thought he was taking advantage of the situation, with one outright declaring him "the a--hole." They argued, "It would have been totally reasonable for you to have left before the reception even but to not even be there when your sister walked down the aisle is kinda indefensible."

Even a--holes should learn when to shut the f--k up.... It's a great life skill

OP confirmed that he did leave while his "sister was getting ready," saying he didn't tell her because, "I didn't want to cause a scene or get her involved." The commenter went on to argue that OP is "obviously" not very close with his sister, emphasizing that regardless of the situation with his brother, "your absence would have caused her distress at what should’ve been a very happy moment."

The commenter's defense didn't hold up well with others, though, with one noting, "Then sis shouldn't have invited her AH brother." Another argued, "The sister knew what would happen if she invited the brother ... The fact brother is invited in the first place and OP isn't listened to, leads me to believe there would have been a whole load of hand waving by everyone and he wouldn't ever have been kicked out... 'Oh you know how he is.'"

Redditors were relentless against the brother. "The really sad thing is... that might have been the best behaviour that he is capable of," wrote one. "Expecting him to behave like a decent, civilized human being might have been too [high] a bar to have set."

Still another pushed against that, arguing that it's just not that hard to behave in that situation. "The bare minimum best behavior is called shutting up. He could have said nothing, nothing is always an option. It use to be [an] option we taught kids," they wrote. "He didn't have to open his mouth and remind everyone he's a bigot. He decided to do that all by himself. Even a--holes should learn when to shut the f--k up.... It's a great life skill."

But there were some who took issue with the mother, siding with OP's assessment that maybe she thought OP was "being paid to put up with his abuse." One took it a bit further, suggesting an even deeper manipulation by the parents. "They knew he wouldn't behave," this commenter argued. "They banked on OP taking the abuse because they paid [her]."

"Brother is like this because mommy has covered up for him. So mummy has to ask OP to be reasonable - because she knows brother won’t," wrote another. "Basically - her telling OP to just shut up and take the abuse sir- that way it looks ok to everyone on the outside." They then congratulated OP "on comping up with an actual A-h tax."

As for that lost money, Reddit had a solution for that, too. "Sis and Dad should definitely bill brother for the cost of his AH bond," suggested one commenter, adding, "Mom obviously never will."