Willie Nelson Cancels Concert Appearances Due to Health

Getty

On Friday, the 91-year-old country icon's reps announced on social media that Nelson -- who is one of the acts on the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour -- is "not feeling well" and "per doctor’s orders" must cancel a few shows.

"We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor’s orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days," read the statement, which was posted on Nelson's social media accounts.

"He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week," the message continued. "In the meantime, Lukas Nelson and the Family Band, along with a few guests, will perform a special set to include Willie's classics and other songs."

"Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and Celisse will continue to perform as scheduled," the statement concluded, referring to the tour's other performers.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to send their well wishes and support to Nelson, who was set to hit the stage at the tour's stops on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, in Alpharetta, Georgia, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Raleigh, North Carolina, respectively.

Friday's announcement didn't share the exact date he will be back. However, following this weekend, the tour's next top isn't until next Wednesday in Virginia Beach.

Nelson has canceled multiple concerts and been forced to postpone his tours over the past few years as a result of health issues or due to illness. The singer has struggled with breathing problems and issues with lungs, and has previously battled pneumonia several times, and has a history of emphysema.