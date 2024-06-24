Mindy Kaling Welcomes Baby No. 3 in Secret, Shares First Photos

Getty

Kaling is also a mom to daughter Katherine and son Spencer, both of whom she quietly welcomed.

Mindy Kaling is a mom times three!

The Office alum took to Instagram to Monday to mark her birthday, and reveal that she gave birth to her third child -- a baby girl named Anne -- months ago.

"In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She's the best birthday present I could've ever imagined," Kaling, who is celebrating her 45th birthday wrote alongside some BTS photos of her pregnancy.

In addition to sharing a sweet shot of her son and daughter kissing the newborn, Kaling showed off her baby bump, which she kept secret over the last year, and photo from her hospital bed alongside her two older children, as she prepared to welcome Anne into the world.

She continued, "When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I'm so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kaling's post was met with lots of love in the comments, with fellow parent, Andy Cohen, writing, "Congratulations!!!!," and friend Reese Witherspoon commenting, "Beautifully said 💗💗💗."

Actress Julianne Moore also commented, adding, "Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️."

Instagram

Instagram

While Kaling gave birth to her baby girl in late February, fans of the actress and showrunner wouldn't know it, as she stepped out snatched as ever to the Met Gala in May, wearing a gravity-defying dress by Indian designer, Gaurav Gupta.

Getty

That's not the only carpet Kaling has been on, with Mindy stepping out for several events including the Warner Bros. Discovery upfronts that same month, to promote her show, The Sex Lives of College Girls. Kaling was also out and about while pregnant, attending several red carpets and events in November and December, using carefully crafted looks to conceal her bump.

Getty

Kaling, who is mom to daughter Katherine and son Spencer, has never revealed who's the father of her children, and will likely keep in that way with Anne.

While many fans have speculated that their father is Mindy's longtime friend B.J. Novak, Kaling insists the rumor "doesn't bother" her.

She did share, however, that her kids both have a "great relationship" with B.J., who happens to be their godparent. As for whether she'll ever reveal her babies' father, the funny woman says she wants to talk to them first.

"I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it," she told Marie Claire in a 2022 interview. "I'm the only parent my kids have. I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there's less things they can potentially be mad at me about down the line."