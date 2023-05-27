6 Celebs Who Won't Reveal Their Baby Daddy

Getty

"I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it," said Mindy Kaling, who is a mom of two.

Some things in life are better kept private -- especially when kids are involved. Although the lives of celebrities are constantly in the spotlight, many stars have done as much as they can to protect the privacy of their children. For some, that means the decision to keep the identity of their child's father a secret. Whether it's because they feel it's their child's story to tell one day or because their baby daddy just isn't involved, these celebs are keeping their lips sealed.

Read on to find out why these celebrities won't share their child's father…

Mindy Kaling is mom to daughter Katherine and son Spencer, but she's never revealed who's the father of her children. While many fans have speculated that their father is Mindy's longtime friend B.J. Novak, she says the rumor "doesn't bother" her. She did share that her kids both have a "great relationship" with B.J., who happens to be their godparent. As for whether she'll ever reveal her babies' father, Mindy says she wants to talk to them first.

"I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it," she told Marie Claire. "I'm the only parent my kids have. I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there's less things they can potentially be mad at me about down the line."

January Jones gave birth to her son Xander in 2011, but she's always remained private about the identity of the little boy's father. The actress has only shared that she knew from the beginning that she was going to be a single parent and that she'd rather keep the rest private.

"I don't have room for anything else, so I don't know how I would have done it with a partner," January shared with The Edit about being a parent. "I knew I would be raising my son alone. It was something I went into knowingly, I was prepared mentally -- and I was excited about it."

When Lauryn Hill welcomed her sixth child in 2011, many people believed she shared the baby with Bob Marley's son, Rohan Marley, who was the father of her other children. It turns out that wasn’t the case as Lauryn released a statement, clarifying that Rohan was not the father -- although she chose not to share who actually was.

"Mr. Marley and I have a long and complex history about which MANY inaccuracies have been reported since the beginning. To speculate without the facts can only cause people to form WRONG conclusions. We both value privacy and for that reason defend and preserve our right to it," Lauryn wrote.

She continued, "Contrary to the numerous reports, Mr. Marley did not abandon me while pregnant with his child. We have had long periods of separation over the years but our 5 children together remain a joy to both of us. Thank you for your concern and I appreciate all of the well wishes regarding the birth of my new son."

After giving birth to her son Henry, Minnie Driver kept the identity of his father a secret for several years. In 2012, she finally revealed his name, explaining that she had previously been trying to protect him as he wasn't in the spotlight. She told The Observer that the little boy's father was Timothy J. Lea, a writer on her show "The Riches."

"I don’t need to protect him anymore. He can fend for himself. He's a grown-up," she told the outlet. "We weren't together and he wasn't directly in the business, so I chose to protect him and not have a rain of publicity."

When Spice Girl Geri Halliwell welcomed her daughter Bluebell in 2006, she chose not to reveal the identity of the little girl's father. When she was asked if she was in a romantic relationship, she replied, "No, and to be honest, I don't really care." While there was speculation about her baby daddy's identity, Geri eventually revealed it was screenwriter Sacha Gervasi, with whom she had a short fling.

"There's so many of us. It's so common," she said of being a single mom. "For me, as long as the child has support and love and feels safe, that's enough…Obviously, we have our ideals which are much more traditional, of having both parents, but we can't all have that."

6. Camryn Manheim

Camryn Manheim welcomed her son Milo in 2001, but she chose not to share the identity of his father. Looking back years later, Camryn explained that although there was a "big fascination," she wanted Milo to get the chance "to tell his story as he chose to tell it."

Milo, who has since also become an actor, decided to open up about his dad while he was competing on "Dancing With The Stars." He explained that his father is Jeffrey Brezova, who had always been a close friend of Camryn. Although they were never a couple, he helped her have a baby.