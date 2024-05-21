Shannen Doherty Reveals Her One Regret for Sitting Out of Charmed Series Finale

Getty

"It would've crushed me all over again," Doherty revealed on her podcast Let's Be Clear.

Shannen Doherty is opening up about her decision to not return for the Charmed series finale.

While answering questions on the latest episode of her Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty podcast, the 53-year-old revealed she only has one regret, looking back.

"I regret it in one sense. I regret it for the fans,” she said.

"But I don't regret it for me, because I was so incredibly wrecked from getting fired that, I think, even years, years. years later, had I walked on that set, and I think it just would've stirred everything back up for me," she continued. "And it would've crushed me all over again."

Doherty made headlines in November when she and Holly Marie Combs, on another episode of her podcast, claimed their costar Alyssa Milano was responsible for her firing from Charmed in 2001.

It's no secret Milano and Doherty had some drama while working together on The WB series, with Doherty reportedly leaving the show after its third season because of tensions between them on set.

However, Combs claimed on the podcast that Doherty didn't quit due to a feud with Milano; rather she claimed Doherty was fired because Milano gave producers an ultimatum ... her or me.

Combs said on Doherty's podcast that she went straight to the source, show producers Jonathan Levin, in the early 2000s to find out the real story behind Doherty's departure.

"He said, 'We didn't mean to, but we've been backed into this corner. We're basically in this position where it's one or the other,'" said Combs. "'We were told [by Milano] it's her or [Doherty] and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.'"

Doherty said that she spent that first year after her firing "sort of replaying everything in my brain and really trying to find those moments ... and I couldn't find them. I don't ever remember being mean to her on set."

Milano addressed the drama in an Instagram, where she broke down what led to Doherty's Charmed exit, and maintained that she "did not have the power" to get anyone fired from the show.

She went on to claim that it was the network and show creator, Aaron Spelling who made the final decision -- not her.