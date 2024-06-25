Shanna Moakler No Longer Speaks to Ex Travis Barker, 'Sick' of Talking About Kardashians

Getty

Shanna Moakler has had it with the Kardashians ... or talking about them, at least.

In a new interview with People, the former model and pageant queen said she's sick of talking about the famous family. What's more, is she reveals she's no longer talking to her ex, Travis Barker, who recently welcomed a baby boy with wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

From how the Kardashians have impacted her life to how she's handled claims of being a "deadbeat mom," and her biggest regret to date, check out the top takeaways from Moakler's interview with People below.

She's done with the Kardashians

Moakler is saying no to talking about the Kardashians, telling the outlet, "[I] don't have to like the f--king Kardashians, and I'm honestly sick of talking about them. As I stand here today, as a mature woman who's gone through all that... I do not give a f--k what anyone thinks of me anymore. I'm proud of who I am."

Her disdain for the Kardashians goes way beyond Barker's marriage to Kourtney, with Moakler coming face-to-face with the famous family years prior when Barker was rumored to be hooking up with Kourtney's younger sister Kim Kardashian.

While the Blink-182 has since worked to hush rumblings about whatever did or did not go down between he and Kim, it served as point of contention in his marriage to Moakler, which lasted from just 2004 until 2006. The pair would welcome kids Landon and Alabama in 2003 and 2005, respectively, during their time together, continuing an on-and-off relationship before calling it quits for good and finalizing their divorce in 2008.

Barker also helped serve as stepdad to her daughter, Atiana, who Moakler shares with ex, Oscar De La Hoya.

"I'm more than just the ex-wife of famous men," Moakler, who was married to the boxer prior to her relationship with Barker, told the outlet. "I Miss USA at 19. I'm smart. Every part I've ever got in any movie, or every show I hosted or auditioned for, I worked my f--king ass off to get."

She no longer speaks to Travis Barker

With tensions continuing to rise between Moakler and her ex, the reality star revealed that she no longer speaks to Barker.

"We don't speak anymore," Moakler shared. "I don't have a relationship with Travis, but I think that's OK. I don't feel like it'll be like that forever, but I feel like right now -- I think that's where we are at in our evolution, and maybe in the future, it'll change."

But it's not just Barker, Moakler revealed she doesn't "care" about her famous exes at the moment, adding, "I know talking about it here with you -- and I really can't do anything without talking about it -- because it's just kind of stuck with me, which is fine."

The mother of three, whose parents Gail and John, died in 2023, continued, "But I really care more about just healing from the loss of my family and my support system, and just really trying to find out what my next move in life is. I'm an empty nester and turning 50, and I'm just trying to find my place in the world again without my parents or a partner."

She defends her position as a mom

While Moakler's been thrust into the public eye, in part because of her own persona as a model and actress, and because of her relationships, the hardest part of the drama that's surrounded her life is the impact it's had on her relationship with her kids.

"I'm not a deadbeat mom. I have a very close relationship with my children who are now adults, and I have been present in their lives, except during Covid lockdown," she says of Landon and Alabama, who previously "liked" a post on Instagram slamming bad moms. "They have both taken back what they said about me and apologized," she claimed.

And while she doesn't regret starring on reality TV, Moakler feels it didn't help the narrative that she wasn't involved in raising her kids.

"Meet the Barkers does not dictate me as a mother," she explained. "I was rocking three babies under the age of five and pregnant all of one season and up at all hours. I did not sleep all the time. It was a TV show 20 years ago. Bama has been staying at my house until the time she was 18. We share a very special relationship, and Landon is a great drummer and a lead singer. My oldest daughter [Atiana] was born and raised in the Oaks, and I love her."

She regrets centering her life around men

Her one regret? Tethering her self-worth to the men she's had in her life.

"I used to care so much what people thought of me. I was stereotyped as the dumb blonde. I wanted to show everyone I had personality and substance. But I'm done with that," Moakler maintained. "I want my children to have self-love and know their worth and value. I gave up so much to support other men, their goals and their dreams, and I will never do it again."

"I think had to go through all that to be where I am right now. I feel very confident. I'm optimistic about my future. I feel very lucky I got through it," she added. "I want to be the light at the end of the dark tunnel of awful breakups and horrible divorces. And I never want to diminish my light or my self-esteem. It's my biggest regret."