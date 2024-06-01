Shanna Moakler 'Gave Up' Trying to 'Compete' With Travis Barker's Parenting Style

YouTube / Getty

Moakler also opened up about her current relationship with Barker, Kourtney Kardashian and their kids, following past drama.

Shanna Moakler is getting candid about her and Travis Barker's drastically different parenting styles.

Moakler said she and the Blink-182 drummer used to have a "competition" over who was the better parent to their kids -- Landon, Alabama and Barker's stepdaughter with Moakler, Atiana De La Hoya -- but she eventually "gave up" trying to emerge as the winning parent.

While appearing on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live this week, the former Playboy model said felt more heavily "scrutinized" by the public than Barker has been about how they cared for their children.

"It is a topic that I don't think a lot of people have really scratched the surface on and really have a clear understanding and it happens to both men and women. Both mothers and fathers," she said during the interview.

"I think it really comes from like when you're dealing with like a narcissist or you're dealing with a controlling personality" Moakler, who was married to the rocker from 2004 to 2008, added, noting that because Barker is a "very powerful famous person" it made him that much harder to "compete" with.

In the end, she said, she was never really trying to compete for the medal of "best parent," telling Lewis that she let Barker win that trophy a long time ago.

"But I gave up, I was never really trying to compete. I gave that up a long time ago," she explained. "I was like, 'You win. Like you're the winner.'"

While she's faced her fair share of criticism both during her marriage to Barker and in the years since their split, Moakler said she doesn't give "five f--ks" what anyone has to say about the decisions she's made.

"I only care about my children," Moakler maintained. "My relationship with my children."

While she noted that she and Barker no longer have much of a relationship these days, Moakler said that the pair are in communication when it comes to their kids, adding that putting the best interest of their children first is the "one thing" they've "always agreed on."

Elsewhere in the interview, Moakler touched on Barker's marriage to Kourtney Kardashian and his newborn son, Rocky, whom he shares with the reality star -- telling Lewis that she's "happy" for the couple on the birth of their baby boy.

She even revealed that her kids are obsessed with their little brother and send her photos of Rocky all the time.

"I'm happy for him. I think he's in a good place. The kids love the new baby Rocky. My daughter's obsessed with him and sends me cute pictures and stuff," she shared. "They're happy."

Though Moakler has slammed the couple in the past, it seems the big, blended family is in a better place, with beauty queen adding, "we get along."