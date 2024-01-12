Why Fans Are Speculating That Holly Madison Threw Shade at Shanna Moakler

Getty

"Thought about tagging, but they'd like that too much," Madison wrote in a TikTok video, which fans believe was in reference to Moakler's recent criticism of women who have spoken against Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

Fans think Holly Madison may have a bone to pick with Shanna Moakler.

On Thursday, The Girls Next Door alum shared a TikTok, in which she appeared to throw shade at comments an unnamed person made on a podcast. In the clip, Madison -- who was sitting in her car -- rolled her eyes and shook her head as Flo Rida's song, "I Cry," played in the background.

"When you just get done listening to the most hypocritical sh*t you've ever heard," she wrote over the video, before adding in the caption. "Thought about tagging, but they’d like that too much."

Several fans took to the video's comments section to suggest that the TikTok was about Moakler, who recently shared her positive experience as a Playmate and slammed those who have spoken out against Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. Over the years, Madison, 44, has been very outspoken about her time living in the Playboy mansion.

"I was so excited to listen to that podcast to hear what I thought would be the 🍵 then I was like… 🙄🙄🙄🙄 *eye roll*," a user commented, to which Madison replied, "So bad."

"Shanna Moakler is has always been messy," a second person commented, while another suggested, "Has to be about Shanna Moakler the whiner."

"unfortunately some don't realize that just bc they werent the villain in their story doesn't mean they weren't the villain in someone else's. ✨," another added.

Madison -- who dated Hefner for seven years, from 2001 to 2008 -- also teased in another comment that she'll "eventually spill" more on the topic.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

This comes just a few days after Moakler appeared on the Dumb Blonde podcast earlier this week.

The model -- who became a Playmate in 2001 -- opened up about her experience working with the magazine and Hefner.

"My Playboy experience was the most epic, coolest [and] amazing," Moakler said. "It was just a really cool time and Hef was just so good to me."

The 48-year-old also weighed in on the "negative" headlines about Hefner, who died in 2017 at 91. In the years since his death, many of his ex-girlfriends, former Playmates, model, and former Playboy employees have spoken out against Hefner and the alleged misconduct that went down inside the Playboy Mansion, including a slew of other disturbing allegations, such as sexual assault.

"It's disgusting," Moakler said. "You know, there are Playmates who do things for attention and money and fame. The Playmates who really knew Hef and were really a part of that family [would never say that]. It's vile. You know, let him rest in peace. What are you doing ripping this man apart when he can’t defend himself?"

"I have no respect for that s--t," she continued, adding that Hefner "was a wonderful man."