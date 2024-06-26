Britney Spears and Sons Have Spoken, Kevin Federline's Attorney Calls It 'Step In Right Direction'

Getty

"Reconciliations and the reunification of relationships are difficult and take time," Kevin Federline's attorney states.

Britney Spears is making headway with her children.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, an attorney for the pop icon's ex-husband Kevin Federline says reconciliation between Spears and her two sons will be a "lengthy process".

"Reconciliations and the reunification of relationships are difficult and take time. They are sometimes complicated and always a lengthy process. The process has not really commenced, let alone [been] completed," Mark Vincent Kaplan told the publication.

"The good thing is that the boys saw their mom was doing well and have a desire to speak with her," he added. "There has been some telephonic communication between Britney and her sons, and we think that is a step in the right direction."

The 42-year-old singer has been estranged from her children 18-year-old Sean Preston and 17-year-old Jayden James for nearly three years, TMZ reported. Per the outlet, the three spoke for Mother's Day, but that was it.

Back in September 2022, Jayden James gave an in-depth interview for ITV News about why he has chosen not to speak with the "Stronger" singer following him and his brother's decision not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari.

"At the time it just wasn't a good time to go. I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her. I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms," Jayden said.

"I 100% think this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again," Jayden, who was 15 at the time, said.

Just days later, the pop icon took to Instagram to share her sadness around the estrangement from her boys in September 2022.

"I used to have my kids at one point, way more than Kevin," she said in a now deleted post. "People don't remember that part because they always focus on the negative. But from when they were six to nine years old, I had them 70% of the time. Since they've been gone, I've honestly felt like a huge part of me has died."

For the past year, the boys have been living with their dad Federline and his current wife, Victoria Prince, in Hawaii after the couple received job offers. It was a move that Spears gave permission to.

"It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope," Federline's attorney confirmed to People in May 2023.