Britney Spears Says She 'Used To Be Famous' In Cryptic Post

Getty

"I know I'm a girl who used to be famous way back then and I know I make mistakes," the pop icon told her followers in a lengthy post.

Britney Spears is back with another cryptic caption for her 42.5 million followers.

In the post, featuring a white image, she references her past "mistakes" while also calling out the current culture.

The 42-year-old pop icon opened up about a time she was teaching a dance class and a young girl was being bullied. Spears says it reminded her of being in the limelight.

"Bullying these days isn't so exposed or aggressive with girls, it's extremely manipulative and just damn right mean!!! She reminded me a lot of myself !!! It's not nice to be downplayed !!! I was open to the advice of others !!!"

The Toxic singer then added, "I actually had a situation identical just two months ago with someone I don't know that well and it hit me later because I was like … oh I'm so relatable I will just sit here and listen to this person’s b-------t I don’t even know !!!"

"And I did just that until I taught my class and was like … I know I'm a girl who used to be famous way back then and I know I make mistakes !!!"

While Spears didn't reveal what mistakes she was referring to, she told her followers that she makes content for Instagram "out of protection".

The cryptic post comes after Spears made headlines for deleting her apology to Justin Timberlake.

The reversal came after Timberlake performed a set at Irving Plaza in New York City where he made headlines for a one-off statement while introducing Holy Grail/Cry Me a River: