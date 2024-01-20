Britney Spears Opens Up About Her Weight, Talks Relationship with Food

Instagram

"Food is my weakness I will admit it !!!" wrote the pop star, who described herself as a "passionate eater," before revealing her weight.

Britney Spears is getting candid about her love of food.

On Friday, the pop star shared a post on Instagram, in which she detailed her personal relationship with food, and opened up about how she feels about her weight.

"Food is my weakness I will admit it !!! When I was younger and would go to restaurants with my mom, she would either say 'sit still' or 'you are eating way too fast … please slow down' !!!" Spears wrote alongside a photo of a delicious-looking hot chocolate from New York City ice cream shop, Glace by Noglu. "I'm a passionate eater 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ !!! I do remember at lunch though everybody's meal was still there when mine was gone in 2 seconds !!!"

The 42-year-old went on to share, "But it's weird my weight pretty much stays the same !!! I'm usually 135 on scale … that's my normal weight !!! Well that's good for me 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ !!! I want to be 125 - 128 but I'm probably gonna do 140 now that this damn BLAZE coffee place has opened !!! DAMN !!!"

"I’m just saying that pic is better than any award … any trip … any sibling … any car !!! It looks absolutely amazing !!!" Spears continued, adding that she eats the "same secret" hot fudge sundae from Wendy's. "The one that has the deep bottom brownie !!! Yep they still have it !!! Around dinner I will go eat one for dinner !!!"

The Woman In Me author then mentioned her ex-husband, Sam Asghari, without mentioning him by name, noting that he's a personal trainer and "knew a lot of different ways and easy tricks to stay healthy !!!"

"With food I think it's weird though !!!" Spears added. "Timing is important I think !!! Sometimes when I see food commercials I'm like GROOSSSSS !!! But then sometimes I stop and drool 🤤 !!!"

The singer concluded her post by offering a suggestion to her followers, writing, "I suggest whoever you're with or thinking of being with … make sure you look at them just the way you're looking at that blaze coffee !!!"

"Psss CAN I HAVE MORE PLEASE !!!" she added.

Over the years, Spears has continued to be open with fans about health and fitness. The star even called out a personal trainer last year after she said they told her she needed her "younger body back."

Last April, Spears took to Instagram to recall a paparazzi experience that left her feeling unhappy with how her body looked in their photos.

"My car broke down the other day and I got out telling Hesam [Sam Asghari] to come on my side and the paps were there and took pics 🙄🙄🙄," wrote the "Toxic" singer at the time. "I looked like an idiot !!! My facial expression, the way I was leaning over, the pooch in my stomach !!! It was horrible because they got a pic of me in a helpless situation, so of course I get protective of myself."

Acknowledging that she knows her body isn't perfect, she nevertheless isn't happy as she believes the paparazzi try to find the most unflattering images possible to use, which only exacerbates her feelings about her physique.

She went on to describe a toxic encounter she had with a personal trainer a couple of months ago that left her in tears. "The first thing she did to me was literally … and I’m not even lying … pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back," wrote Spears.

"Why the hell did she do that ???" she continued. "It made me cry."

The Grammy nominee went on to explain that she instead took it upon herself to address her fitness by establishing a workout regime. She then said the only reason she's sharing any of this is "because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don’t look like the pictures that the paps take."