Sam Asghari Speaks Out About Britney Spears Divorce, Reflects on Marriage

Sam Asghari is opening up about his marriage to Britney Spears and their subsequent split nearly seven months after he filed for divorce.

In an interview with PEOPLE, published on Saturday, the 29-year-old actor reflected on his years-long relationship with Spears, 42, explaining why he'll "never" say anything negative about his ex.

"It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on," Ashgari said.

He continued, "I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship -- and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] -- so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other."

"That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life," Ashgari added.

Meanwhile, the personal trainer -- who turns 30 on Sunday -- shared his thoughts on entering a new decade of his life.

"I used to think people that were 30 years old were so old when I was in high school. But every person I talk to, the older they get, the more they get to enjoy life because with age comes wisdom and experiences," Ashgari told PEOPLE. "And I think experiences in life are beautiful, so that's something that I'm just super excited to just be fulfilled with."

"I always have the most positive mindset about life. My experiences in life have shaped me into the man I am today. I will continue growing. I come from a place where we celebrate our past," he added. "I look back fondly. My past was a blessing and beautiful."

Asghari and Spears started dating in 2016. The two became engaged in 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022. However, last August, after a little over a year of marriage, the former couple separated, with Asghari filing for divorce.