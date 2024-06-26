Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri Address Possible Romance on The Bear

Getty / Hulu

White says viewers are possibly "programed" to expect romance between male and female characters, ahead of the show's Season 3 premiere.

Jeremy Allen White has shut down the possibility of a romance between his and Ayo Edebiri's characters on The Bear.

During an interview with Eater to promote Season 3 of the FX series, which drops in full this evening, White called the speculation around Sydney (Edebiri) and Carmen (White) falling in love "crazy."

"It's something that has happened entirely separate from the show that we're making," White told the publication.

"Carmy and Sydney being romantically involved was not something we had discussed whatsoever. It feels like there's a show happening outside of the show that we're making. Maybe we're just programmed from the TV and film that we've been watching for so long. If there's a guy and a girl in a story, they're gonna end up together," he continued.

White further explained that the new season will test their relationship as it becomes more complex as they become official business partners. White said that Carmy is "not the best communicator" -- which fans have witnessed through Season 1 and 2 -- saying that fault will affect his relationship with Sydney.

"Carmy is somebody that I think she's really looked up to, but now is sort of in the thick of doing business with," Edebiri added in the interview.

Edebiri also revealed her thoughts on the idea of "shipping" the two characters, adding that she believes fans are getting confused about where their on-screen passions actually lie.

"People like to see people kiss on TV," Edebiri said. "But also, the show is about many things, and one of those things is passion. And I think when you see people being passionate about their work, it's maybe one of those things where the wires are getting crossed in your brain a little bit. You see passion and think maybe, whoa [gestures romantically]. Yeah."

The idea of "shipping" the two characters really generated steam following Season 2, with some fans pointing out that Carmy's panic attack eased when he thought about Sydney. Numerous Reddit threads are also dedicated to the countless interactions between the characters over the seasons.

All 10 episodes of FX's The Bear are streaming on June 26 at 9pm ET/6pm PT, exclusively on Hulu.