See Alanis Morissette Perform 'Ironic' With Her 8-Year-Old Daughter

The singer celebrated her daughter Onyx's eighth birthday with a very special performance.

Alanis Morissette helped her daughter celebrate her eighth birthday in a pretty epic way.

During the iconic singer's concert in Nashville on Sunday, Morissette brought her daughter, Onyx, to the stage to serenade her with "Happy Birthday" -- but that wasn't all.

After singing for the birthday girl, the mother-daughter duo launched into a duet of their own, performing the musician's 1996 hit, "Ironic."

"Birthday angel girl moment 💫✨ singing ironic together 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🎂," the star captioned a photo of their performance on Instagram. "I love you so much onyx you are my dream daughter ❤️❤️ #8 #happybirthday#nashville #i❤️younashville ✨✨✨."

Morissette, who shares Onyx with husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway, is also mom to sons Ever, 13, and Winter, 4. She and the hip hop star tied the knot in 2010.

Morissette's kids are very much involved when she's on the road, with the mother of three taking to social media earlier this month to introduce fans to an adorable member of her glam squad.

The "You Oughta Know" singer posted a sweet snap on Instagram of son Winter doing his mom's makeup on tour. In the photo, the little one can be seen standing in between his mom's legs as he holds a makeup brush up to her face.

"I like to do my own makeup for most of my tour. but sometimes, a master appears to show me how it’s done. 🎨🧑🏼‍🎨 #houston #texaslove 🤩," Morissette captioned the photo.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about juggling music and mom life, the singer, who has been on stage for more than three decades, said she's become a master at multitasking.