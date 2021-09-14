Why Alanis Morissette Does Not Support New HBO Documentary Jagged

Getty

Alanis Morissette is not supporting the release of the new HBO Documentary "Jagged," despite spending hours being interviewed for the project.

The doc is having its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday, but the singer will not be on hand to promote it and has no plans to before it hits HBO's streaming platforms in November.

While Morissette was happy to participate in interviews for the Alison Klayman-directed feature, the final product apparently isn't what she thought it would be. The doc was supposed to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her legendary "Jagged Little Pill" album.

In a statement issued by her publicist, Morissette stated that she had been interviewed at a "vulnerable time" and was going through her "third postpartum depression during lockdown".

"I was lulled into a false sense of security and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing of the first cut of the film," she continued. "This is when I knew our visions had painfully diverged. This was not the story I agreed to tell."

"I sit here now experiencing the full impact of having trusted someone who did not warrant being trusted. Not unlike many 'stories' and unauthorized biographies out there over the years, this one includes implications and facts that are simply not true," she continued.

"While there is beauty and some elements of accuracy in this/my story to be sure— I ultimately won't be supporting someone else's reductive take on a story much too nuanced for them to ever grasp or tell" concluded Morissette.

The singer didn't elaborate on which aspects of the film she specifically took issue with. HBO has not commented on Morissette's statement.

According to The Washington Post, which first reported she was unhappy with the doc, Morissette does discuss several instances of statutory rape she experienced when she was a teenager in the feature.

"It took me years in therapy to even admit there had been any kind of victimization on my part," she recalled, per the report. "I would always say I was consenting, and then I'd be reminded like, 'Hey, you were 15, you're not consenting at 15.' Now I'm like, 'Oh yeah, they're all pedophiles. It's all statutory rape.'"

She didn't name any of her alleged abusers and reportedly said that when she reached out for help, it "kind of fell on deaf ears."