Soprano's Star Drea de Matteo Addresses Hollywood Backlash She's Faced For Not Supporting Biden

"They're going to take me out into the woods and shoot me for not endorsing Biden," de Mateo quipped, likening her fate to that of her 'Sopranos' character.

Drea de Matteo isn't backing down from sharing her political beliefs.

While appearing on Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime, The Sopranos alum said she's got a target on her back in Hollywood because she doesn't endorse Joe Biden for president. And the Emmy-winning actress said she's not the only one.

In fact, de Matteo said there are "a lot" of "quiet" supporters of former president Donald Trump who fear sharing their support for the recently-convicted felon because they worry they'll be criticized for going against the current president.

Watters introduced de Matteo by running clips from a recent celebrity-filled Joe Biden fundraiser in Los Angeles that raised $30 million and included appearances from George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jack Black and more. She also showed footage of Robert De Niro publicly slamming Trump outside of the Manhattan courtroom at Trump's hush money trial -- all of which de Matteo called "hard to watch."

"That was a hard intro to watch. I'm sorry," de Matteo said. "It's the Italian, man. We're talking about [Anthony] Fauci, we're talking about De Niro. I am mortified right now by my people. I don't understand what we're doing here … Yes, there are a lot of quiet Trump supporters."

She continued, "I wonder how much these actors got paid to endorse Biden at this point. I am curious. I wonder if De Niro got paid a location fee because he traveled to the courtroom to do that."

While De Niro has long made his disdain for Trump clear, de Matteo said she's not interested in fitting into the Hollywood mold by going with the status quo.

"I don't really maneuver inside that industry. I never have," she added. "First of all, Sopranos, we were the outcast. Even though we were critically acclaimed, we still were outcasts. So I'm still an outcast, here I am. They're going to take me out into the woods and shoot me for not endorsing Biden."

That fate would not be too dissimilar to the one her Sopranos character, Adriana La Cerva, faced in Season 5, after the mafia found out she was working as a mole for the FBI.

This is not the first time the 52-year-old actor has spoken out against pro-Biden celebs, either. Earlier this year, she told Fox Business she thinks the far left "owns Hollywood."

"I think we all know that," de Matteo told the outlet. "I do know that people are tired of it, and there are very few people that are willing to speak out."

She added, "They probably will vote Republican, and that's people who would never normally, but people are afraid. This doesn't feel like a democracy anymore."