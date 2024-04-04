Drea de Matteo Shares Kids Mixed Reactions to OnlyFans Career, 'Racy' Carmen Electra Shoot

Instagram

'Sons of Anarchy' alum Drea de Matteo jokes that she's had to put her 12-year-old son in his place when he pushes back against her turn toward "racy" content on OnlyFans.

Drea de Matteo has been enjoying her financial success since pivoting toward the more adult platform OnlyFans, but that doesn't mean it's been smooth sailing at home with her children the whole time.

The Sopranos and Sons of Anarchy alum talked about having to let her kids in on her new career direction, just so they'd be prepared. In particular, she felt it was necessary to give them a heads up about one particular viral shoot.

"I had to sit them down the other day and be like, 'Look, I did a collaboration with Carmen Electra and these pictures are racy - I'm not gonna lie,'" de Matteo said on The Sage Steele Show.

Part of the reason she may have felt the need to give her kid a heads up is because she wasn't prepared herself for the final outcome of that particular photo shoot.

You wouldn't have that s--t if Mommy didn't show her a--!

"They are a hundred per cent holy s--t, I've never seen myself in a public photo like that," she said, adding that she was so worried about them possibly getting leaked that she hired a company to be ready to take them down immediately, should it happen.

De Matteo also explained, "Me and my kids are open about everything," so of course they would have to talk about her career shift.

According to the actress, their response has been mixed and right in the way you might expect. 16-year-old Alabama has been extremely supportive, she said, to the point she's even helped her mom with some of the shoots.

Her 12-year-old son Waylon, though, isn't so excited about this. Nevertheless, de Matteo joked that she's had to "put him in his place" from time to time about it.

She joked that she'll tell him, "Do you like that jacket you just asked me to buy you? You like all the things that you want that make you happy? You like that new PC that you begged for for Christmas --because you wouldn't have that s--t if Mommy didn't show her a--!"

The jacket was real, though, with de Matteo saying she bought her son a Moncler jacket with money she's made on OnlyFans. Prior to taking the plunge onto the new platform, de Matteo said she was down to $1,000 in her bank account.

She explained that job offers from Hollywood had dried up after she refused to comply with vaccine mandates in the industry.

"I didn't know this was going to have to be a change of life, you know, all of a sudden that during a time I'm supposed to be relaxing a little bit, that I would have to switch careers and figure new things out because my own industry thinks I'm, you know, a savage," she told Fox News Digital back in September 2023.

"I guess you could say I was a bad girl because I did not follow the rules a couple of years ago. So, I don't want to be at the mercy of mandates or strike or anything like that ever again," she added, referring to the Hollywood strikes happening at the time.

The actress said she's taken a lot of abuse for her decision to turn to OnlyFans, including being called "desperate," but she can't deny it. "Damn right I was desperate," she said on the podcast. "I was f--king desperate and I hope you're never desperate."

Back in February, she talked about how OnlyFans helped her save her house, which was in foreclosure after a flood. At that time, she explained that she'd taken a forbearance to help with mortgage payments, but she couldn't afford what she owed.

Just five minutes changed all that, per de Matteo. "I kept putting more pictures up," she shared with The Daily Mail. "It was like, holy s--t. In five minutes, I was able to pay back Compass Real Estate, who kept the sale of my house."