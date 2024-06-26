Summer House Costars React After Danielle Olivera Exits Show Ahead of Season 9

Bravo

Olivera's costars react to her "heartbreaking decision" to not return full time after "a tremendous amount of thought."

Danielle Olivera's Summer House costars are sending nothing but love after her decision to step away from the show.

The reality TV star shared a carousel post on her Instagram on Tuesday to announce her departure from the Bravo series, explaining her decision to not return as a full time cast member for the upcoming ninth season. Several costars commented in response to her goodbye.

Lindsay Hubbard commented "We love you Dani Girl! 🫶🏼💕," while West Wilson and Gabby Prescod commented with heart emojis.

"Love you D!" wrote Kyle Cooke. "I know this isn't goodbye but it's still sad that it's official. Best see you soon! xoxo." Jesse Solomon, meanwhile, wrote, "Damn that speech hit," and Stephen McGee commented "Love you always!! Cue Summer Girls by LFO."

Olivera cited her reason for stepping away from the show as her "need to protect and prioritize the things that matter most to me - my company, my people, and of course myself."

"Ultimately, I just need to trust my gut," Olivera stated in her Instagram post. "If I can't put 100% of myself into filming, genuinely and authentically, it really doesn't feel right doing it in a full time capacity."

She said the "heartbreaking decision" came after "a tremendous amount of thought." Read her full explanation in the slides below.

Fans also sounded off in the comments with mixed responses -- while some supported her exit, others expressed that she will be sorely missed.

One fan said, "You're fun & nobody is perfect. It's a lot & I'm sure sometimes not how you want to be portrayed. We all mess up. No one on that show is better than the other. Best of luck to you. ❤️"

Another wrote, "Thanks for the laughs, the cringe moments and for the angry times 😂 you definitely brought the drama the show needed."

On the flip side, some said "It’s okay! It was your time to go" and "BEST. NEWS. EVER."