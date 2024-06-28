Tori Spelling Says She & Ex Dean McDermott Once Cooked & Ate Her Placenta

Getty

The mother of five shared that she's kept multiple placentas, before revealing where she's had them stored ... for years.

Any guest visiting Tori Spelling's house may want to think twice before opening her freezer.

While answering fan questions on Thursday's episode of her misSPELLING podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed that she has two placentas from two of her children's births stored in her freezer, in addition to another one at her friend's house.

And if that weren't shocking enough, Spelling -- who shares kids Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with ex Dean McDermott -- said she and her estranged husband once made a meal out of one her placentas.

"One time ... my ex -- I was on board -- we cooked the placenta and ate it," she recalled. "People do it all the time, and Dean's an amazing chef, so, I mean ... He cooked it and seasoned it and it was actually really good."

After a fan asked what is the "last thing" people would believe she has in her refrigerator, the actress revealed a very unusual item she keeps in her freezer.

"I will comment on the last thing [people] would think I have in my freezer, though. And that would that'd be my placenta," Spelling said. "Unsure which child. There's 2 in there. So unless I have, like, the biggest placenta in the world, there's 2 vats in there."

"This is normal," she continued. "Because there's all that fancy stuff you're supposed to they say it's good luck to eat it, or it's good luck to bury it, or it's good luck to, you know, have it sent and made into that powder and they put into pills and I'm just too lazy to send it out."

"It's supposed to be good. It's something that's good for your body, and they take it out of your body, and it's good to put it back in your body," she added.

While the mother of five admitted that she's not sure which of her placentas are being stored in her own freezer, she said that the placenta of her youngest child is in her best friend's freezer.

"I'm really sorry to my best friend, Jess, because [Beau's] is still in her freezer. You want to talk good friends?" Spelling said. "She came to the hospital the day Beau was born...But because I had a C-section and we had complications and Beau had something [where] we had to stay in the hospital for a bit. I said, 'Jess, can you take the placenta home because they've given it to me and I don't know what to do with it?' So she, like a proper best friend, did take it home."

"I feel like she has asked me a few times over the last seven years to take that back and I say, 'Yep, next time I'm there!' And then I don't. I'm going to. I'm going to one day," she continued.