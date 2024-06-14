Tori Spelling Enlists Landlord's Help to Slam 'Totally False' Rumors She Trashed Her Rental

Getty

Tori Spelling is pulling out her receipts, proof, timeline, and ... landlord.

In Friday's episode of her misSPELLING podcast, the former Beverly Hillsm 90210 star asked her landlord to join her on the show to put an end to rumors that she and her family had "trashed" their home.

Earlier this week, Spelling was accused of leaving her "$15k per month" rental home "trashed" -- though the actress calls the reports "horrific" and "totally false".

"My kids are affected. They go to school, you guys. These fake stories don't help," Spelling told her landlord, before claiming her family only left behind one animal carrier and a few toys.

"But in all fairness, you guys were so kind you were like, 'Just leave it in the garage because we are doing a big [debris pickup],'" Spelling recalled.

The actress was living in the home with her five children following their previous property in the Hidden Hills being infested with mold. Photos of the home online showed discarded furniture, pillows on the curb in front of the house -- though both Spelling and the landlord insist it wasn't Tori who left it there.

"I've never seen anything so ridiculous in my life," Katie, the owner of the Woodland Hills home said, before adding that she was replacing furniture following Spelling's move -- something she said she does "every couple of years."

"We replace furniture all the time in these properties ... This is actually crazy to me that anybody would take the time to take pictures of a debris pickup from the city," she added.

"Granted, I have five kids. We have animals and I never profess to be the cleanest and most organized person," Spelling admitted. "It's a messy, chaotic life. But we lead with our hearts and I would never trash somebody's property."

"Putting out false stories is just incredibly awful and hurtful on a really deep level to people. I usually don't say anything ... This one I'm like, 'This is too much.' This really pushed me as a mom," she added.

"You've been a great tenant and I have nothing but good things to say about you," the landlord added.

Spelling's manager Ruthanne Secunda -- who also helped the family moved -- also joined the podcast episode insisted the house was left how it "always" had been. "There was nothing trashed, just that word makes me insane because it's so far from accurate," Secunda said.

Spelling revealed she and her children have since moved into a permanent residence following her split from Dean McDermott. She filed for divorce from McDermott late March, listing the date of separation as June 17, 2023.

During a recent podcast episode of misSpelling, she addressed McDermott's past comments about their marriage. In an interview with DailyMail.com in November, he said the two were "having problems" and claimed things "just got worse because we stopped sleeping in the same room," while sharing that a pig, chicken and a handful of dogs were all sleeping in their bed.

However, Spelling claimed on her podcast that the pig was only in their bed for a few nights.

"The pig was in the bed in 2017. When I was pregnant, we had a baby pig. They told me it needed to be in a bed -- that it was used to snuggling, and it needed that for a few nights," she continued on her podcast . "But when it peed between us in the bed, he was like, 'The pig's leaving the bed' and I was like, 'Understood.'"