Cardi B Defends Herself for Yelling at BET Experience Production Team In Viral Video

Getty

"I paid 350,000 up front the least they could do is get my pyro ready and turn the fans on because guess what??? At the end of the day that money is not returnable," the "Up" rapper said in her defense.

Cardi B is speaking out after a video of her yelling at her production team went viral.

It all went down ahead of the BET Awards this weekend during Cardi's performance at the BET Experience in Los Angeles Friday.

The "Up" rapper was mid-performance when she stopped to address some technical difficulties.

"For production, y'all messing up my pyros, the fans is off, y’all messing up my music. F--k am I paying y’all p---y ni---s for? What am I paying y'all ni---s for? Put my f---ing fan on, b---h. Let's go," Cardi can be heard yelling in video footage that began circulating following the event.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The video instantly sent the internet into a tailspin, with many calling Cardi "rude" and "disrespectful" for cursing out her team mid-performance.

"No need for all that that's [not] how you talk to your employees," one comment on Instagram read. "So unprofessional to be calling them out like that during the show. Talk to them in private!! Diva mentality!!" said another.

Cardi eventually entered the chat, defending herself as she responded to a tweet that read, "no one should ever be disrespected like this in a workplace."

"Girl shut up.. when you do a show you don't pay after you pay before.. I paid 350,000 up front the least they could do is get my pyro ready and turn the fans on because guess what???," Cardi wrote in response. "At the end of the day that money is not returnable."

"… don't half a-- my show because you comfortable when I definitely don't half a-- when it comes to paying," she continued, before taking issue with the fan directly. "don-t tell me how to talk to anybody when you the same h- talkin bout my kids and other deceased parents for no reason."

Girl shut up.. when you do a show you don’t pay after you pay before.. I paid 350,000 up front the least they could do is get my pyro ready and turn the fans on because guess what??? At the end of the day that money is not returnable… don’t half ass my show because you… https://t.co/hceuRjlL3D — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 29, 2024 @iamcardib

Cardi also took the moment to explain what went wrong during her performance, blaming it again on the production team.

"I spent 100k on pyro that we couldn’t use because the production team failed to have the fire marshall go over safety with my team which is sooo simple to do.. spent days in rehearsal learning choreography just so for them to have the wrong mix and we had to swap it out," she said in response to another fan tweet.

"Booked four fans so they could be turned on during Bartier Cardi and that never happened.. you wanna know why? Because they didn't bother to show up to rehearsal while hundred thousands of dollars was put into this show," she added. "Don't play with my money in this economy honey."

All in all, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper seemed to stand by her decision and is moving on to the next thing, taking to the social media platform to share her plans for the rest of the year.

"I have everything planned, locked, and ready to go. Every thing I said I would do this year, I'm going to do it," Cardi tweeted. "Nothing is going to stop me. I proved myself before and Im going to do it again… now rest."