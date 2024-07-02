Suki Waterhouse Poses With Her & Robert Pattinson's Newborn Daughter for British Vogue

Vogue

Four months after welcoming her first child, Suki Waterhouse is posing alongside her baby girl.

The singer-actress graced the cover of British Vogue for her first mother-daughter photoshoot with the little one, whom she she shares with longtime love, Robert Pattinson.

While the pregnancy came as a surprise to some, Waterhouse said she and The Batman star had plans to start a family for some time.

"We really planned it," she shared. "One day we looked at each other and said, 'Well, this is as ready as we're going to be.'"

Describing the early days of motherhood "shocking," Waterhouse -- who gave birth in March -- said what ultimately got her through the birthing process was a rap playlist and Pattinson.

"He was there with me and like all dads, he was really nervous," Waterhouse recalled, "but for someone who's quite an anxious person, he's been very calm."

Calling him "the dad I could have hoped for," Waterhouse couldn't help but gush over the Twilight alum as a girl dad, telling the outlet, "I mean a dad and his daughter? It's an actual love story."

Being a mom has also had a transformative impact on her -- both in music and in her personal life, with Waterhouse sharing that she no longer "has the mental capacity to care" about the craziness and online hate she experienced in the early days of her career.

"Now I have this anchor. And I'm so happy all the time to go home and see her little gummy smile," she said of coming home to their baby girl.

Writing about their love story and new family on the track "To Love," off her album, Memoir, Waterhouse said she feels like she's finally gotten what she's always wanted.

"I had a very clear feeling of being like, 'Oh, wow, Rob and I have been together six years and I’m still really into this,'" she said of writing it. "That's never happened to me before, that's like a crazy thing. This love and having a family and having a little world... Whatever happens, this is my dream."

See the full feature in the August issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands on July 16.