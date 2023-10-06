Suki Waterhouse Says Six Months of Celibacy Before Robert Pattinson Gave Her Clarity

Getty

Daisy Jones & the Six star Suki Waterhouse has been involved with Robert Pattinson since 2018 and they're now moving into together, but she's not sure any of that could have happened had she not had her "bout of celibacy."

The Daisy Jones & the Six star opened up about the move she made while chatting on Apple's Driven Minds: A Type 7 Podcast with Gillian Sagansky. The choice came as a result of how her dating life had been going to that point, and her desire for something different.

She shared that she'd "been ghosted and broken up with after dating someone for a year," and had endured plenty of "blinding red flags" relationships like dating a narcissist people "just cheating on you all the time."

"It's just something about taking away the chaos of receiving attention, having to deal with it and texting people and getting those lurches of excitement," she explained.

As such, she just made the decision to put a pause on all of it for six months. No dates, no intimacy, no nothing. "It turned out to be great," she said. "I got very clear and got very comfortable with being by myself."

That put her in a different place mentally when she and the Twilight star first started dating in 2018. Perhaps in part because she was coming off of six months without that kind of connection, she said, "It felt extra special in a way."

With her having come to a peace within herself, she said that she felt "ready in a way that I haven't before, that I actually had something to give ... I actually have something to share now. I have, like, a life that I'm proud of that I want to share with someone and I'm stable and I have my s--t together."

Now, another six month period has been impacting her mental state. That's how long it's been since she decided to move in with Pattinson. The decision has brought with it plenty of change and stress for the actress.

"I’ve been having such a crushing weight of anxiety because I've moved," she said, also noting, "I wasn't there for the move, so everything just got boxed up and sent."

As she's trying to adjust to this major change, she said Pattinson has been amazing about it. "I'm very lucky because he is so accepting of the mess and the chaos. He never says anything about it," she said. "He kind of thinks it’s like, charming. So I'm very lucky for that."

She feels comfortable building a home with Pattinson after all these years because she's finally found someone who gets her, who completely understands her and can even be "comfortable" with her busy schedule.

Perhaps that's why it's taken so long for her to finally be ready to share a home with Pattinson. After living alone all these years, and enduring all those red-flag relationships, she had to be absolutely certain before sharing her sanctuary.