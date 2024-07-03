Travis Kelce Reacts To Meeting Julia Roberts Following Viral Moment At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Getty/TikTok

Kelce opens up about meeting Roberts, Stevie Nicks and more celebs at his girlfriend's tour, after some felt the Pretty Woman star's behavior around him was a little "weird."

Travis Kelce has revealed what it was like meeting a certain pretty woman -- Julia Roberts.

In the Season 2 finale of New Heights -- Kelce's podcast with his brother Jason Kelce -- the Kansas City Chiefs tight end dished on what it's like watching Taylor Swift's Eras Tour from the celebrity filled VIP tent.

"I met Julia Roberts in Ireland, in Dublin. That was pretty cool," he said, without getting into details of the now-viral viral moment the Oscar-winner was seen scratching Kelce's chest like a teddy bear.

The 34-year-old also spoke about meeting Fleetwood Mac singer, Stevie Nicks.

"Her [Roberts] and Stevie Nicks were in there having some fun," he said, referring to the actress' interaction with the music legend.

"You might be the only one in the family who hasn't met her yet," he told his brother of Nicks. "Mom got to meet her down in Florida ... I mean, she's every bit of what everyone makes her out to be. She's just so awesome ... and just love to see her support and just meet her."

Kelce then reflected on the opportunities he's been given to meet these iconic names while attending his girlfriend Swift's shows.

"You know, some of these people you meet and you're like, 'I don't know what I'm doing here,'" he continued. "'You are unbelievable. You're talent is unbelievable. How you present yourself is unbelievable' and I am just a jamoke supporting his girlfriend, and it's just so much fun."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

A TikTok video of Roberts -- who is a longtime Swiftie -- getting close to Kelce and rubbing his shoulders made its way around the internet this week and really got fans talking.

The duo were spotted on night 3 of the Dublin stint at Aviva Stadium and while some fans believed the 56-year-old was just acting like an "overly affectionate aunt", others, including comedian Nikki Glaser's parents thought it was a bit "much."

"She's so gross," Julie Glaser quipped on Nikki's Instagram Story, adding that Roberts tickling the 34-year-old athlete's chest during their conversation was a "weird" move.

Nikki agreed, asking, "Isn't that a little much? … She just wants to get in there."

Glaser's mom then went on to retract a bit of her statement in a video shared to the funny woman's Instagram Stories Tuesday, apologizing to Roberts for using the word "gross" to describe the interaction, and instead called it "weird."

Edward Glaser also called Roberts scratching Kelce's weird, adding that it looked like the football star was "trying to get away" from the Oscar-winning actress.

The clip concluded with Julie joking, "she's trying to French kiss him right now! Just kidding. She would."