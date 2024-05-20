Ben Affleck 'Bombed' at Tom Brady Roast Says Nikki Glaser: He 'Didn't Prepare,' Phoned It In

Getty / YouTube

Comedian Nikki Glaser, who had arguably the hottest and funniest set at Netflix's live roast of Tom Brady, was not at all impressed with Ben Affleck's surprise appearance, saying it looked as if he thought this whole thing was "beneath him."

Those who have enjoyed roasts over the years know that there's always at least one person who fails to deliver. In the case of Netflix's roast of Tom Brady, you might have expected it from some of his athlete pals -- but the biggest bomb of the night came courtesy of Ben Affleck.

A surprise roaster at the live event, Affleck appeared uncertain of himself from the moment he came out, and then failed to get much traction with any of his social media material. Nikki Glaser, who arguably had the strongest set of the whole night, didn't hesitate to call it a "bomb."

During an appearance on Barstool's KFC Radio, the comedian -- who was making her fourth roast appearance after blasting Rob Lowe ('16), Bruce Willis ('18), and Alec Baldwin ('19) -- admitted that she couldn't bring herself to watch Affleck's set back, "because I don't like to watch people bomb."

Her assessment was that the A-list actor just "didn't prepare." She said, "He's someone who's famous enough that he probably thinks that this is beneath him to do this, so I'm just gonna do a favor. It's not going to be that big of a deal."

She speculated that maybe it was Affleck who pitched the idea of "being mad at tweets" or something, which just wasn't a strong enough angle to build a set of jokes around.

Host Kevin Clancy called Affleck's angle "so self-centered," with Glaser agreeing that being mad about mean tweets was clearly Affleck's thing. Certainly both men have been hit with plenty of online criticism from those so-called "keyboard warriors" Affleck called out.

Glaser then suspected writers "couldn't get him on the phone enough to work out something, he didn’t practice enough, or he just picked a bad premise and then he had to stick to it the whole time."

After going on about social media to very little reaction from the crowd for five or six minutes, Affleck himself seemed to sense that things weren't going well, quipping, "I don't think I'll ever get this chance again. I'm probably never going to work again, actually, after tonight."

Glaser, who is enjoying a nice career bump after her well-received set at the highly-watched live event, previously spoke about Tom Brady's regrets about doing the roast ... after the fact. Speaking with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Today, Glaser said he "maybe didn't consider the backlash from his family and how it would affect them."

Brady's breakup from Giselle Bündchen and their children -- and brutal speculation all around that situation -- was a frequent topic brought up by almost every roaster who participated. The former quarterback had previously told The Pivot Podcast he probably would never do this again because of how the jokes affected his kids.

At the same time, Glaser said on Today that it was hard to fathom Brady, who'd prepared so extensively for each football game, could have been blindsided by what happens at a roast. "It's impossible to me that he didn't consider what could have happened because there's roast footage out there that you can watch and go, 'They're gonna go this hard.'"

Glaser took her shots at Brady's marriage during her own set, quipping, "Tom Brady. Five-time Super Bowl MVP, most career wins, most career touchdowns. have seven rings -- well, eight, now that Gisele gave hers back."

"The only thing dumber than saying yes to this roast was when you said, 'Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu,'" Glaser added. Bündchen got romantically involved with her instructor after her marriage to Brady ended.