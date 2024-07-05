9 Actors Who Actually Like Watching Their Movies & TV Shows

Getty

“I love my movies. I’m making them for me, everybody else is invited.”

For most actors, watching themselves on the big screen is enough to make them cringe. In fact, many celebrities admit that they can’t even sit through their entire film on the night of its big premiere. And while it may be hard for many stars to watch themselves, it turns out that it’s not the case for all actors. Some celebs actually enjoy watching their work! Whether it’s reminiscing on old memories or reflecting on their acting techniques, these stars openly admit to watching their work.

Find out which actors actually watch their own movies…

1. Kaley Cuoco

It’s been over two decades since 8 Simple Rules first premiered but Kaley Cuoco admits that it’s a show she still loves to watch. While reflecting on her time working with John Ritter on the show, she said that one of her favorite episodes to watch is “Come and Knock on Our Door” from season 1.

“Once in a while, if it is on in the background. Yes. Once in a while I peek at it, and it brings me a lot of fond memories,” she told Us Weekly. “Especially when we do the Three’s Company episode. That is still something that gets me to this day.”

2. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston starred on Friends for a decade and after the series wrapped, she admitted that she still watched the show on occasion. In 2010, Jennifer shared that if she ever saw it on television, she stopped to watch and reminisce.

“I have to say that when I’m channel surfing, whenever I do watch television, which is not often, but if I land on it, I do stop and watch. Absolutely, it’s very nostalgic,” Jennifer shared. “It makes me laugh. It always made me laugh. When we were shooting it we would laugh, we couldn’t get through it half the time. That was something great to be able to do for 10 years just laugh.”

Then in 2020, Jennifer told Variety that she “loved” stumbling upon a Friends episode. She explained that while she and her former co-star Courteney Cox were looking for a clip from Friends, they ended up watching a bunch of compilation videos on YouTube.

3. Quentin Tarantino

When Quentin Tarantino was asked about his favorite movie he’s ever made, he said Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and confirmed that he most definitely goes back and watches the projects he’s created. He added that he’s not like other stars who can’t watch themselves on screen and actually enjoys his movies.

“I love them. I love my movies. I’m making them for me, everybody else is invited. Anytime my movies are on the TV, I’m like, ‘Oh hey! Now I’m watching Jackie Brown for a while,’” he said on The Howard Stern Show. “I’m very happy with my work.”

4. Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson finds no shame in watching his own movies. He says he watches them at home and in theaters -- and typically buys $1,000 worth of tickets on opening weekend to give away to his church and friends. He noted that when he personally goes to the movie theater, he prefers to attend when the film has been out for a while so he can get people’s honest reactions.

“Yes I do! Religiously! I watch them at home, I go to the theater. I know, when I have a movie that’s opening, it’s going to make at least $1,000 that weekend because I buy $1,000 worth of tickets. I give them to the church or I give them to somebody and their kids go,” he said on The Graham Norton Show.

He continued, “If I’m sitting at home and if I’m channel surfing, there’s nothing else on, I go into the search engine and go, ‘Samuel Jackson.’ Boom. It’s the truth.”

5. Bryan Cranston

While some of Bryan Cranston’s co-stars didn’t watch Breaking Bad when it was on the air, he says he’s seen every episode at least once. And even though he’s already watched the show, he admitted that he hopes he gets the chance to watch it again in full with a friend or family member who hasn’t seen it yet.

“I actually look forward to watching the whole series again with someone who hasn’t seen it who’s close to me and it's like, ‘Well let’s sit down,’” he shared on Hiking With Kevin, joking that he’d even replay all of the best parts after they watch.

6. John Boyega

When it comes to Star Wars, John Boyega says he definitely enjoys watching the movies he’s been in because he’s a big fan of the franchise. Not only that but he also says that there’s a big portion of the movie he doesn’t get to see while filming so he enjoys finding out how it all came together

“I’m not just interested in my performance because there’s a whole bunch of the film I actually don’t get to experience. So I like watching all of it. I like to see the visual effects come together and all that stuff. You judge yourself the first watch but I feel like, the more and more you watch it…you get to experience it in a much more natural way,” John once shared in an interview.

7. Terry Crews

Terry Crews says he likes watching himself on screen in all different forms -- whether that’s laughing at memes or reliving family memories from his reality show, The Family Crews. Terry even makes his family rewatch his appearance on his Lip Sync Battle.

“I could not stop watching my own performance. You know what I mean? I was like, ‘Y’all want to see Lip Sync again?’ and my kids were like, ‘Aw man.’ I was like, ‘No really, it’s good! Look at this part!’ My wife finally grabbed me like, ‘Give me the remote! I’m going to erase it off the DVR if you don’t stop,’” he said on The Tonight Show.

8. Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves says he’s definitely enjoyed watching his past films, explaining that looking back on his previous work allows him to reflect on memories and the enjoyable times he had while making the movie.

“For me, watching old films from the past…it kind of is, for me, it’s like thinking about the memories of making it. So it’s kind of like a photo album,” he shared. “So it takes me back to the people that you worked with or the experiences of making it. And once in a while…especially with a certain amount of time between the performing of it and then watching it, you know, you can go, ‘Oh yeah, that movie was pretty good.”

9. Ice Cube

Jonah Hill once called Ice Cube out for rewatching his own old movies. He explained that he was once on a flight with Ice Cube and their Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum when they noticed that Ice Cube was watching something and hysterically laughing. Knowing that it was hard to make the rapper laugh, they had to find out what he was watching. When they got up to check it out, they found out he was watching his movie Friday -- and really enjoying it!