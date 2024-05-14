Bradley Cooper's Daughter Lea Attends Dad's IF Premiere, Mingles with His Celeb Costars

Getty

In sweet video from the red carpet, the actor introduced the 7-year-old to John Krasinski, with Lea appearing excited as she met the film's writer and director.

Bradley Cooper had an extra special guest with him at the IF movie premiere.

On Tuesday, the actor brought his 7-year-old daughter, Lea, as his date for the premiere of the fantasy comedy film, which is written and directed by John Krasinski.

Lea -- whom Cooper shares with ex Irina Shayk -- looked adorable in a multi-colored pastel dress, pale pink sweater, and teal sneakers, and carried a stuffed version of a character from the film: Blue, a furry purple creature voiced by Steve Carell.

As shown in a clip snapped by Page Six, Cooper, 49, held his daughter's hand as they walked down the purple carpet together. When the father-daughter duo walked by a poster that showed Cooper's character, an ice cube named Ice, Lea adorably pointed to the character and showed her dad.

That wasn't the only cute moment the two shared on the carpet. As shown in another heartwarming clip, Cooper introduced his daughter to Krasinski.

"So glad you got a Blue!" the actor-director said, referring to the stuffed creature as he shook Lea's hand. "I'm John. Do you remember? We met a while ago."

After Cooper told Krasinski that he "made the movie," Lea's jaw dropped open in surprise.

"He's so good in this movie!" Krasinski told Lea of her dad as Krasinski's wife, Emily Blunt, who is also a member of the film's A-list voice cast, came over to greet Cooper.

"He played the ice cube! He's so funny," Krasinski continued, before pointing out Cooper's character on the large poster, to which Lea looked over excitedly.

She also mingled with Matt Damon.

This is the second premiere Cooper has brought his daughter to in the last year.

In December, Lea joined her dad at the red carpet premiere of his film, Maestro. The young girl donned a fashionable leopard-print Dolce & Gabanna dress and glittery gold flats.

Cooper welcomed Lea during his relationship with Shayk, whom he dated from 2015 to 2019. He's been in a relationship with Gigi Hadid since late last year. Just a couple of days before he stepped out at the IF premiere, the couple attended Hadid's BFF Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Paris alongside the pop star's boyfriend Travis Kelce.