Kaley Cuoco Says She Almost 'Strangled' Woman Who Critiqued Her Parenting During Daughter's First Plane Ride

Getty

"I feel like everyone judges what you do with your kid," the 'Flight Attendant' actress said of the mom shaming she's received.

Kaley Cuoco is not here for any mom shaming!

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Flight Attendant star shared that she nearly "strangled" a woman for critiquing her parenting during her daughter Matilda's first flight..

Noting that Matilda needs a sound machine to fall asleep, Cuoco, who shares the 9 month old with boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, shared that she brought one on board a flight over the holidays.

"We were having one of those flights where you hear what other people have and you're like, 'Ooo, that sucks for them,' and it actually happened to us… It was hard," Cuoco added of the trip. "She finally falls asleep, and she's on Tom, and the sound machine is on… The steward comes over and he was like, 'Hey, one of the passengers would love if you would turn the sound machine off.'"

The request not only irked Cuoco, it upset Pelphrey too, with The Big Bang Theory alum telling Kimmel, "I mean, the ice went into his veins. I couldn't believe, by the way, she asked us to turn it off."

Cuoco revealed that the passenger in question was sat in front of the couple and even made a comment to the 38-year-old TV and movie star when they were deplaning.

"The lady turns around, and she goes, 'Oh, so your daughter does know how to smile!' It was in that moment where I understood why women end up on Dateline," Cuoco quipped. "I could have strangled [her]… This moment, I could have thrown that woman off the plane."

When discussing her parenting style, Cuoco, who called motherhood "incredible," said she's quite shameless.

"I didn't read a single book. I don't think I've sanitized. I don't even know if I know how to sanitize something," she joked.

While she's been advised by other moms to limit her daughter's screen time, Cuoco isn't too worried about letting Matilda tune into a TV show or two.

"Matilda just watched the first season of Succession last week. I was like, 'OK, so are we not supposed to do that? I don't understand,'" Cuoco said with a laugh. "She loves her iPad too. She's watching everything, let me tell ya. I have no shame, as long as she's not crying."

Cuoco, who labeled Pelphrey the "safe parent," welcomed Matilda with the Ozark alum last March, less than a year after they made their romance Instagram official.