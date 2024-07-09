Hulu Reboots 'Dance Moms' Without Abby Lee Miller; 'New Era' Promises Scheming Moms

Hulu

New school, new coach, new dancers ... and new moms!

Dance Moms fans ... Bring out the pyramid and your pointes.

Hulu is bringing back the reality television series that created JoJo Siwa and Maddie Ziegler, but with a whole new makeover.

Dance Moms: A New Era will be sashaying onto screens August 7, but it will be leaving the matriarch of the series -- Abby Lee Miller -- behind.

Labelled as the reboot of Dance Moms, which ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019, the new show will launch a new coach, new dancers and of course, new moms.

Hulu is introducing "beloved dance coach", Glo Hampton, who wants to take her students and prestigious dance school Studio Bleu to the next level, much like Miller did with the Abby Lee Dance Company.

The new show also promises weekly competitions, small but mighty dancers and "their scheming moms".

News of the reboot comes after the reunion special aired on Lifetime where some of the cast -- Chloe Lukasiak, JoJo Siwa, Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker and Brooke and Paige Hyland -- reunited to discuss their childhood dancing and competing together.

Dance Moms premiered in 2011 and the dancers were around the ages of 6-9 when they began filming. Maddie, and her younger sister, Mackenzie, appeared on the show for six seasons, exiting the series in 2016.

A reboot of Dance Moms isn't the only thing fans are getting.

Siwa is reuniting with Dance Moms creator Jeff Collins to create a new docuseries looking at the star's professional and personal life.