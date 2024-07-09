RHONJ's Melissa Gorga All In for Cast Shake Up Following 'Really Toxic' Season

Getty

"I agree with Bravo that there needs to be changes... I agree with that 100 percent," Gorga said of the current state of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the New York City premiere of Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black, the reality star said things on the show have become "toxic."

"I think things have gotten really toxic. There's two of my cast members that have played really dirty behind the scenes and it's coming out," she continued. "It's all coming out, because it always rises to the top, it always comes out in the laundry. It's been years, so it's all coming forward."

The reality star previously told ET in May that she is ready for whatever then network wants. "Whatever Bravo decides to do is fine with me," said Gorga, who has been rifting with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice since Season 3. "I don't make demands. I come to work."

"I have a very strong relationship with the show," she added. "So, I feel like whoever they decide to cast -- or not cast -- I'm fine, in my own lane with my own family and my own kids, and I'll deal with it when I have to deal with it."

It comes after The Real Housewives of New Jersey franchise aborted its planned reunion for Season 14 due to cast relationships reportedly being so tense.

Cohen opened up about the decision to Extra at the Tribeca Festival in June telling the publication, "When you see the finale you'll see. I think the finale kind of is a finale and a reunion all in one."

"There's a lot of speculation about casting for Jersey next season," Cohen continued, shifting to the other hot RHONJ topic. "No decisions have been made. We're nowhere close to making any decisions so don't believe anything you read right now."

And when it comes to any reconciliation between sister-in-laws Gorga and Giudice, Cohen insisted there is no hope.

"Oh, none at all."