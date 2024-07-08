Teresa Giudice Laughs Off Photoshop Fail Critics After Larsa Pippen Birthday Post Goes Viral

Getty and Instagram

The reality star took the criticism on the chin and had her own with the Photoshop fail.

Teresa Giudice has been in the spotlight for too long to know not to take things online too seriously.

The 52-year-old reality star has shrugged off critics who came after her for Photoshopping a recent social media post she shared for Larsa Pippen's birthday.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a birthday tribute to her fellow reality star friend by sharing a photo of the pair in their bathing suits on the beach... Well that's at least where Giudice put the pair.

"Happy Birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come. Love you," she wrote alongside the picture.

Fans were quick to slam Giudice for the edit which clearly has the outline of another image around their bodies. The edit was so obvious, it led some fans to question if it was a joke, while others seemed to believe it was a real attempt to trick people.

"I love you tre but this is insane lol," one social media user said.

"What in the world was the original background that this was preferable?," another added.

"Photoshop nightmare. So embarrassing," someone else commented.

However, Giudice clearly took the criticism on the chin and put the same cut out of the pair on a table with a background of a lobby with a green sofa in response to the backlash.

She captioned the post with, "Loving all the comments lol," and tagged The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen. She also included the crying laughing and pink heart emojis.

Giudice even continued the joke and reshared her fans own artwork of the Photoshopped the pair elsewhere around the world, in Game of Thrones' Westeros -- and even on the moon! -- in her Instagram Stories.

Another fan put the pair with Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley.

Despite the critiques, Pippen seemed unfazed with the original edit, either responding with, "Love u so much ♥️."