Khloe Kardashian Admits She Would Have Tried Ozempic 'When I Was Bigger'

Khloe recalls trying "every and any weight loss fad" in the past, before sharing her workout regimen and reward.

Khloe Kardashian knows that had Ozempic been common for weight loss before her fitness transformation, she would have been asking for the shot.

The reveal came on Thursday's new hour of The Kardashians, after Khloe made a visit to Fabletics for her partnership with Kate Hudson's workout wear line.

"When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it," she said in a confessional, reflecting on her health journey thus far. "I tried every and any fad weight loss thing except for the real thing that actually works and that's a lifestyle change."

"I want to encourage healthiness and not the number on a scale," she continued. "I think people should be active, I don't care what your size is. You should just be healthy and stronger for yourself."

Speaking with the employees at Fabletics during a Q&A, she was also asked about her current workout regimen.

"I do circuit training with cardio intervals, so I'm always spiking my heart rate up and down," she said, before admitting she works out a lot "harder" before a photoshoot where she knows she'll be "showing a lot of skin," like the one she did for the brand.

"Then I always celebrate with a full large pizza," she added of her reward -- telling the group, "Life's about balance, so there you go."

Khloe has denied using weight loss drugs like Ozempic in the past, including once in January 2023 after someone accused her of using diabetic meds to get "skinny."

"Let's not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people," she responded at the time.

Her comments come after eagle-eyed fans spotted weight loss drugs in Scott Disick's refrigerator on the show earlier this season, as he spoke about his own weight loss. Disick has not addressed the sighting, however.