TikToker Remi Bader Shows Off Fitness Progress After Quitting Ozempic

Remi Bader is showing off her hard work after putting her mental health first.

The 29-year-old content creator took to Instagram to share a video of her progress after a few months at the gym, this after she revealed earlier this year she used Ozempic but had since stopped.

In the first clip, she appears to struggle doing a core exercise, before shaking her head and then giving up. However, the second clip shows her completing the task at hand.

"The difference of a few months focusing on my mental, emotional and physical strength," Bader wrote over the reel.

"This is not about weight, or looks or appearance, it's about putting myself first and finding myself again. Always put yourself first," she continued.

"People come and go so remember you only have YOU at the end of the day 🩷 thank you to those always supporting me through my darkest and brightest moments," she added in the caption.

The video comes after the body positivity model revealed she quit using the weight-loss drug Ozempic, which she said she was prescribed to for being pre-diabetic and insulin resistant.

During a January 2023 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Bader revealed she stopped using the drug due to negative side effects on her overall health.

"It was brand new, just got FDA approved, no one knew about it and I was so scared," Bader recalled. "They said I need this. And I had a lot of mixed feelings."

She then explained how she chose to pause the drug after a few months and then fell into a cycle of "bad binging" and put on "double the weight" she had initially lost from using it.

"I saw a doctor, and they were like, 'It's 100 percent because you went on Ozempic,'" she said.

"It was making me think I wasn't hungry for so long. I lost some weight. I didn't want to be obsessed with being on it long term. I was like, 'I bet the second I got off I'm going to get starving again.' I did, and my binging got so much worse."

Bader has been open about her struggles with binge eating. In September 2023, the influencer posted a TikTok video explaining that she had an emotional day so she "answered that with eating, eating, eating, eating."

She also spoke about the subject of binge eating on the podcast High Low with Emily Ratajkowski, comparing binge eating to an addiction.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, get help. Contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.