Abigail Breslin Says She Got 'Death Threats' After Alluding to Katy Perry, Dr. Luke Collabo

"I'm just saying ... working with known abusers in any industry just contributes to the narrative that men can do abhorrent s--t and get away with it," the actress said.

Abigail Breslin is saying she received death threats after appearing to call out Katy Perry for working with accused abuser, Dr. Luke.

The Oscar-nominated actor took to X (formerly Twitter) with her thoughts, leading fans to speculate she was referring to Perry working with Dr. Luke (real name Lukasz Gottwald) for her feminist anthem "Woman's World" ahead of her upcoming album 143.

"I'm just saying ... working with known abusers in any industry just contributes to the narrative that men can do abhorrent s--t and get away with it," wrote Breslin. "On another note, I love @KeshaRose and she gave one of the best shows ive ever been to last year <3 stream Kesha!"

Perry fans took aim at the Little Miss Sunshine actress for only seeming to call out Perry, and not other artists that have worked with the notorious producer.

The actress has been open about her experience with sexual assault and abuse at the hands of an ex-partner.

She responded to the haters online, criticizing their response to her opinion.

The 28-year-old emphasized that she will not be silenced no matter how many times online trolls call her "worthless".

Perry's single "Woman's World" was released on Thursday and has sparked backlash due to Dr. Luke's involvement after he was accused of drugging, raping, and abusing Kesha, which led to a legal battle between the pair that has now been settled.

Dr. Luke has continued to deny the allegations. He claimed Kesha defamed him in 2014 when she made the "false and shocking" allegation that he drugged and raped her after a 2005 party.

Kesha recently parted ways with record labels Kemosabe and RCA Records, as well as Vector Management, following the end of her lengthy legal battle with the producer in June 2023.

She was not free to release new music for 19 years and has been in the midst of a longstanding legal battle with her previous producer, Dr. Luke.

In 2014, Kesha filed a civil lawsuit against music producer Dr. Luke, claiming he abused her "physically, sexually, verbally and emotionally over a 10-year period". Denying the allegations, he sued her for defamation and breach of contract in the amount of $50 million.

In 2016, Kesha dropped the abuse claims. Meanwhile, Gottwald's suit is still pending a court date. In 2019, the Los Angeles native said her attorneys advised her not to speak about the lawsuit.

"They're just like, 'Focus on the music, focus on your happiness and mental health, and we'll deal with this.' Doing that has been greatly helpful," she relayed to Billboard at the time.

Perry's 143 has a release date of September 20.

