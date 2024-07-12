Abigail Breslin Says She Got 'Death Threats' After Alluding to Katy Perry, Dr. Luke Collabo

Getty

"I'm just saying ... working with known abusers in any industry just contributes to the narrative that men can do abhorrent s--t and get away with it," the actress said.

Abigail Breslin is saying she received death threats after appearing to call out Katy Perry for working with accused abuser, Dr. Luke.

The Oscar-nominated actor took to X (formerly Twitter) with her thoughts, leading fans to speculate she was referring to Perry working with Dr. Luke (real name Lukasz Gottwald) for her feminist anthem "Woman's World" ahead of her upcoming album 143.

"I'm just saying ... working with known abusers in any industry just contributes to the narrative that men can do abhorrent s--t and get away with it," wrote Breslin. "On another note, I love @KeshaRose and she gave one of the best shows ive ever been to last year <3 stream Kesha!"

I'm just saying... working with known abusers in any industry just contributes to the narrative that men can do abhorrent shit and get away with it. On another note, I love @KeshaRose and she gave one of the best shows ive ever been to last year <3 stream Kesha! — Abigail Breslin (SOPHOMORE) (@yoabbaabba) July 11, 2024 @yoabbaabba

Perry fans took aim at the Little Miss Sunshine actress for only seeming to call out Perry, and not other artists that have worked with the notorious producer.

Little miss hypocrite, so many artists who have collaborated with him and you only come for Katy — dan luna (@aldodanielluna) July 11, 2024 @aldodanielluna

All this noise is made when Katy is the one working with him, where was all this noise when Doja Cat worked with him? When SZA worked with him? When Nicki Minaj worked with him? HABAHAHAHAHA stay quiet you khia — TEARYCAT (@tearyeyedkcat) July 11, 2024 @tearyeyedkcat

The actress has been open about her experience with sexual assault and abuse at the hands of an ex-partner.

She responded to the haters online, criticizing their response to her opinion.

so I made a post condemning abusers and supporting an artist I love... and apparently that means receiving death threats... cool. — Abigail Breslin (SOPHOMORE) (@yoabbaabba) July 11, 2024 @yoabbaabba

The 28-year-old emphasized that she will not be silenced no matter how many times online trolls call her "worthless".

omggggg guys really...? I didn't say anything awful, everyone calm down. I said I dont support abusers. crucify me. and I also never said I have an amazing music career. God... calm down. — Abigail Breslin (SOPHOMORE) (@yoabbaabba) July 11, 2024 @yoabbaabba

Perry's single "Woman's World" was released on Thursday and has sparked backlash due to Dr. Luke's involvement after he was accused of drugging, raping, and abusing Kesha, which led to a legal battle between the pair that has now been settled.

Dr. Luke has continued to deny the allegations. He claimed Kesha defamed him in 2014 when she made the "false and shocking" allegation that he drugged and raped her after a 2005 party.

Kesha recently parted ways with record labels Kemosabe and RCA Records, as well as Vector Management, following the end of her lengthy legal battle with the producer in June 2023.

She was not free to release new music for 19 years and has been in the midst of a longstanding legal battle with her previous producer, Dr. Luke.

First day I’ve owned my voice in 19 years. Welcome. — kesha (@KeshaRose) March 7, 2024 @KeshaRose

In 2014, Kesha filed a civil lawsuit against music producer Dr. Luke, claiming he abused her "physically, sexually, verbally and emotionally over a 10-year period". Denying the allegations, he sued her for defamation and breach of contract in the amount of $50 million.

In 2016, Kesha dropped the abuse claims. Meanwhile, Gottwald's suit is still pending a court date. In 2019, the Los Angeles native said her attorneys advised her not to speak about the lawsuit.

"They're just like, 'Focus on the music, focus on your happiness and mental health, and we'll deal with this.' Doing that has been greatly helpful," she relayed to Billboard at the time.