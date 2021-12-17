Doja Cat Says She Doesn't Think She Ever Needs to Work with Dr. Luke Again

Getty

Kesha's accusations of sexual assault and abuse against Dr. Luke (which he has denied) came out shortly after Doja Cat signed with his RCA imprint, where he produced and helped with writing some of her biggest hits.

Doja Cat appears to be following in the footsteps of Saweetie in distancing herself from Dr. Luke after the controversial producer was accused of sexual assault and abuse by Kesha back in 2016. Dr. Luke has denied the allegations.

Doja found herself signed to Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Records imprint under the RCA brand shortly before Kesha's allegations came out. He is credited for producing and songwriting on some of her biggest hits, including "Say So" and "Best Friend" with Saweetie.

Now, in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Doja Cat said that she doesn't see herself ever having to work with Dr. Luke again. She also clarified that despite his heavy involvement in her early output, she actually hasn't collaborated with him in some time.

Back in July, Saweetie was a little uncomfortable talking about Dr. Luke, and whether or not she'd work with him again, during an interview with New York magazine. She said she was naive about both his accomplishments and allegations when she entered the studio with him, learning them both as the process unfolded.

When asked if she'd work with him again, the reporter noted a pause before she countered, "What do you think?" When pressed for clarity, she finally said, "Hopefully, we keep ourselves out of any controversial situation in the future."

When RS asked Doja if she was on the same page as Saweetie, the rapper appeared equally uncertain. "That’s not a question I feel really comfortable answering," she replied at first.

Ultimately, though, she did elaborate and go into it a bit, adding, "I haven’t worked with him in a very long time." She went on to actually question some of his credits, though she would later retract any uncertainty her comments created about anyone's credited role in her music.

"There’s shit that he’s credited for, where I’m like, ‘Hmm, I don’t know, I don’t know if you did anything on that,'" Doja said in the interview. But in a statement sent to the outlet after the interview, she qualified and clarified those comments (retracted, perhaps), in a very professionally worded statement.

"When asked about Luke I may have said something that someone could interpret as me saying that he had taken credit on things he didn’t deserve to," she wrote. "I just want to be clear that I have no firsthand knowledge of that being the case and I don’t want to participate in the rumor mill. The credits on my music are accurate, and I don’t want to imply anything else."

Also not implied in the interview was Doja saying that she doesn't think she needs to work with Dr. Luke again. "I don’t think I need to work with him in the future. I know that," she told the interviewer.