Donald Trump Names J.D. Vance As Running Mate for 2024 Election

Getty

The Ohio senator will be running alongside former President Trump on the Republican ticket.

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance is officially running alongside Donald Trump after being picked as the former president's V.P.

Vance was on hand at the Republican National Convention Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin shortly after Trump announced that the Hillbilly Elegy writer would be his running mate.

In the announcement prior to the start of the RNC, Trump wrote, "J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, 'Hillbilly Elegy,' became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country."

He continued, "J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond. As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

"Congratulations to Senator J.D. Vance, his wife, Usha, who also graduated from Yale Law School, and their three beautiful children. MAGA2024!," Trump added, concluding his statement.

While Vance will very much be by Trump's side as the 2024 presidential election ramps up, he wasn't always a supporter of the former president. In fact, he called the ex-businessman "America's Hitler."

But during his 2022 Senate run, he deleted those controversial tweets and credited Trump for his accomplishments in office.

Trump's controversial pick comes on the heels of Saturday's assassination attempt, which saw the former president injured wile giving a speech at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The candidate appeared to drop to the ground after touching the side of his face as the Secret Service rushed the stage. When he arose, there was what appeared to be visible blood on the side of his head and ear. He was quickly escorted to a vehicle surrounded by agents.

Trump later issued a statement on Truth Social. "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," he wrote in part. "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."